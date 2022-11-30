Latest Wisconsin football transfers, recruiting changes with new Coach

Latest Wisconsin football transfers, recruiting changes with new Coach

We’ll keep this list updated as information rolls in on players who decide to transfer from the University of Wisconsin football team or re-open their commitment in the aftermath of the university hiring Luke Fickell as its next head football coach. Some players had already announced an intention to transfer following the firing of head coach Paul Chryst.

In the current transfer Portal era, first-time transfers can gain immediate eligibility next season with a new school. A 45-day window will open for new transfers to enter their name into the Portal starting Dec. 5, with a second 15-day window in May. Players putting their name into the Portal aren’t necessarily committing to transfer. Graduate transfers can enter the Portal at any time (not just within the window), and if a player’s Coach gets fired midseason, a 30-day window opens up where he’s eligible to enter the Portal (as was the case this year at Wisconsin) .

More:Chris McIntosh’s moves to fire Paul Chryst and hire Luke Fickell are bold. Time will tell if they were right for Wisconsin.

More:Luke Fickell is the Wisconsin Badgers’ new head football coach. Here’s what you should know about the Ohio native.

Badgers players from 2022 leaving

Wisconsin Badgers Offensive lineman Logan Brown blocks during the Duke's Mayo Bowl against Wake Forest last season.

The transfer Portal opened for a 30-day window if a Coach is fired midseason, and four Badgers players took advantage of that option, although Offensive lineman Logan Brown was dismissed following an incident at practice.

Markus Allen, receiver

Allen played in eight games over the past two seasons and caught 10 passes with one touchdown. They announced he’s transferring to conference rival Minnesota.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button