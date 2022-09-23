Latest Volleyball Rankings Out – KIWARadio.com

The latest rankings are out and the highest ranking team in the listening area continues to be Western Christian holding down the #2 spot in Class 3A.

2022 Iowa High School Volleyball Rankings compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Thursday, September 22

Class 1A

School Record LW

1 Springville 19-1 2nd

2 North Tama 17-3 1

3 Ankeny Christian 18-1 3rd

4 Don Bosco 15-3 8

5 Burlington Notre Dame 19-9 5

6 Sidney 19-4 6

7 Gehlen Catholic 11-5 7th

8 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 17-5 4

9 Newell-Fonda 15-3 9

10 Stanton 13-4 12

11 New London 8-5 10

12 Holy Trinity Catholic 11-7 11

13 Riverside 19-2 15

14 AGWSR 9-13 13

15 Dunkerton 10-11 14

Dropped Out: None

Class 2A

School Record LW

1 Dike-New Hartford 23-1 1st

2 Western Christian 15-3 2nd

3 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 18-3 3rd

4 Wapsie Valley 27-2 9th

5 Denver 16-5 5

6 Lisbon 21-2 6

7 Missouri Valley 20-1 7th

8 West Burlington 21-4 4th

9 Sumner-Fredericksburg 16-5 9th

10 Hinton 9-0 10

11 Grundy Center 18-6 11

12 Kuemper Catholic 22-3 NO

13 Wilton 15-4 12

14 Beckman Catholic 14-6 13

15 Lake Mills 19-2 14

Dropped Out: South Central Calhoun (15)

Class 3A

School Record LW

1 Des Moines Christian 25-2 1st

2 Davenport Assumption 20-5 2nd

3 Mount Vernon 15-1 3rd

4 Sioux Center 14-1 4th

5 Union 19-2 5

6 West Liberty 17-4 6th

7 Unity Christian 10-6 7th

8 Solon 19-8 8

9 Osage 14-4 9th

10 Nevada 9-8 11

11 Sheldon 7-5 12

12 Dubuque Wahlert 10-8 12

13 Mid-Prairie 10-5 15

14 Monticello 15-6 NO

15 Center Point-Urbana 10-10 NR

Dropped Out: Van Meter (10), Cherokee (14),

Class 4A

School Record LW

1 Cedar Rapids Xavier 19-1 1

2 North Scott 19-3 3rd

3 Marion 19-3 2

4 Western Dubuque 14-3 4th

5 Lewis Central 11-2 5th

6 Clear Creek-Amana 17-5 6

7 Indianola 19-4 7th

8 ADM 12-1 11

9 Waverly-Shell Rock 14-8 9

10 North Polk 21-6 13

11 Decorah 10-3 10

12 West Delaware 18-9 12

13 Bishop Heelan 10-7 8

14 Norwalk 11-5 NO

15 Bondurant-Farrar 11-6 NO

Dropped Out: Dropped Out: Humboldt (14), Dallas Center-Grimes (15)

Class 5A

School Record LW

1 Pleasant Valley 16-3 1st

2 Iowa City Liberty 15-6 2nd

3 Dowling Catholic 18-6 3rd

4 Ankeny 23-4 4

5 Waukee Northwest 16-5 5th

6 Ankeny Centennial 15-5 6th

7 Cedar Falls 16-5 7th

8 Johnston 11-6 8

9 Valley 11-15 9

10 Waukee 8-15 10

11 Muscatine 10-5 13

12 Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 12-10 10

13 Urbandale 6-9 12

14 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 8-8 NO

15 Sioux City North 10-6 NO

Dropped Out: Linn-Mar (14), Dubuque Senior (15)