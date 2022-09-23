Latest Volleyball Rankings Out – KIWARadio.com
The latest rankings are out and the highest ranking team in the listening area continues to be Western Christian holding down the #2 spot in Class 3A.
2022 Iowa High School Volleyball Rankings compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Thursday, September 22
Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Springville 19-1 2nd
2 North Tama 17-3 1
3 Ankeny Christian 18-1 3rd
4 Don Bosco 15-3 8
5 Burlington Notre Dame 19-9 5
6 Sidney 19-4 6
7 Gehlen Catholic 11-5 7th
8 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 17-5 4
9 Newell-Fonda 15-3 9
10 Stanton 13-4 12
11 New London 8-5 10
12 Holy Trinity Catholic 11-7 11
13 Riverside 19-2 15
14 AGWSR 9-13 13
15 Dunkerton 10-11 14
Dropped Out: None
Class 2A
School Record LW
1 Dike-New Hartford 23-1 1st
2 Western Christian 15-3 2nd
3 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 18-3 3rd
4 Wapsie Valley 27-2 9th
5 Denver 16-5 5
6 Lisbon 21-2 6
7 Missouri Valley 20-1 7th
8 West Burlington 21-4 4th
9 Sumner-Fredericksburg 16-5 9th
10 Hinton 9-0 10
11 Grundy Center 18-6 11
12 Kuemper Catholic 22-3 NO
13 Wilton 15-4 12
14 Beckman Catholic 14-6 13
15 Lake Mills 19-2 14
Dropped Out: South Central Calhoun (15)
Class 3A
School Record LW
1 Des Moines Christian 25-2 1st
2 Davenport Assumption 20-5 2nd
3 Mount Vernon 15-1 3rd
4 Sioux Center 14-1 4th
5 Union 19-2 5
6 West Liberty 17-4 6th
7 Unity Christian 10-6 7th
8 Solon 19-8 8
9 Osage 14-4 9th
10 Nevada 9-8 11
11 Sheldon 7-5 12
12 Dubuque Wahlert 10-8 12
13 Mid-Prairie 10-5 15
14 Monticello 15-6 NO
15 Center Point-Urbana 10-10 NR
Dropped Out: Van Meter (10), Cherokee (14),
Class 4A
School Record LW
1 Cedar Rapids Xavier 19-1 1
2 North Scott 19-3 3rd
3 Marion 19-3 2
4 Western Dubuque 14-3 4th
5 Lewis Central 11-2 5th
6 Clear Creek-Amana 17-5 6
7 Indianola 19-4 7th
8 ADM 12-1 11
9 Waverly-Shell Rock 14-8 9
10 North Polk 21-6 13
11 Decorah 10-3 10
12 West Delaware 18-9 12
13 Bishop Heelan 10-7 8
14 Norwalk 11-5 NO
15 Bondurant-Farrar 11-6 NO
Dropped Out: Dropped Out: Humboldt (14), Dallas Center-Grimes (15)
Class 5A
School Record LW
1 Pleasant Valley 16-3 1st
2 Iowa City Liberty 15-6 2nd
3 Dowling Catholic 18-6 3rd
4 Ankeny 23-4 4
5 Waukee Northwest 16-5 5th
6 Ankeny Centennial 15-5 6th
7 Cedar Falls 16-5 7th
8 Johnston 11-6 8
9 Valley 11-15 9
10 Waukee 8-15 10
11 Muscatine 10-5 13
12 Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 12-10 10
13 Urbandale 6-9 12
14 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 8-8 NO
15 Sioux City North 10-6 NO
Dropped Out: Linn-Mar (14), Dubuque Senior (15)