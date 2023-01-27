Latest Trade Rumors Link Rockets To Hawks Forward John Collins

Ever since they made the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021, things have seemed a little off with the Atlanta Hawks.

Not only did they struggle with consistency last season, but they ended up losing in the first round of the Playoffs and there seemed to be a lot of internal dysfunction with this organization.

Now this season, the Hawks are once again struggling and they find themselves in the Play-In Tournament region of the Eastern Conference standings.

The big news surrounding this team though pertains to the NBA trade deadline in less than two weeks and what moves the Hawks could potentially make.

Trae Young and Dejounte Murray make up a strong duo in the team’s backcourt, but Atlanta is still searching for ways to improve their long-term success and as a result, John Collins is a player that has been brought up in trade Rumors for several months now dating back to the offseason.

Collins was not shy to voice his frustrations with the organization as of last season and while teams like the Utah Jazz and Indiana Pacers have inquired about his availability ahead of the trade deadline, the Houston Rockets are a new team showing interest.

According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, the Rockets have shown interest in the 25-year-old forward, however, there has been nothing “concrete” from Houston and Iko states that it has been “merely ideas floated by the Hawks to Houston among other teams.”

It should not come as a shock to see Houston interested in a player like John Collins, especially since he was a first-round pick not too long ago and fits their young timeline with other talents like Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr. and Kevin Porter Jr.

Now in his sixth NBA season, Collins is having his worst season with Atlanta since his rookie year, averaging 13.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.1 percent from the floor and just 26.1 percent from three-point range.

Known for being an Athletic forward who can rebound on either end of the floor, as well as be a key Threat in pick-and-roll situations, Collins could fit in really well in Houston, especially since he could be one of their primary scoring options on offense alongside Green and Sengun.

Still under contract for two more seasons after the 2022-23 season, plus having a player option for the 2025-26 season, there is definitely value to be had for a team like the Rockets if they were to attempt and trade for John Collins ahead of the trade deadline.

With players like Eric Gordon, Kenyon Martin Jr. and Jae’Sean Tate possibly being available in trade talks, Houston definitely has a path to acquiring Collins from the Hawks should they look to do so.

