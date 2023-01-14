Latest offers include a West Virginia commit

The Pitt Panthers football coaching staff gave out several offers this week to prospects in the 2023, 2024 and 2025 classes. Panther247 takes a look at some of the prospects that were offered this week.

RISING 2023 PROSPECT

Class of 2023 Offensive tackle Brody Riffe is on the verge of becoming one of those recruits that blow up right before Signing Day. The 6-foot-7, 275-pound Offensive tackle out of Florida, received an offer from Pitt on Thursday and from Penn State today. Look for his recruitment to heat up quickly.

PITT OFFERS WEST VIRGINIA COMMIT

Class of 2024 defensive lineman Richard James received an offer from Pitt on Friday. James, a 6-foot-1, 270-pound defensive tackle out of Philadelphia, committed to West Virginia on May 17 of last year. The 247Sports three-star prospect is the No. 12 overall prospect from the state of Pennsylvania.

PITT 2024 COMMIT PLANS TO VISIT RUTGERS THIS WEEKEND

Pitt 2024 defensive lineman Jahsear Whittington will be taking an Unofficial visit to Rutgers this weekend per a post that he made on Twitter.

OTHER OFFERS

LEE BRUNER | 6-1 | 175 | SAFETY | MARYLAND

DYLAN SEAY | 6-5 | 240 | ATHLETE | NEW JERSEY | 2024

Pitt offered Seay on Friday. He also has an offer from Yale. Seay plays both the tight end and defensive end positions.

SHAE TERRY | MARYLAND | 2024

TREVOR SZYMANSKI | 6-5 | 275 | OFFENSIVE TACKLE | 2024

Pitt is one of two Power 5 schools to offer 247Sports three-star Offensive lineman prospect Szymanski in the past couple of days. Pitt offered him on Thursday and West Virginia offered him today. Szymanski’s other offers include Maryland, Akron, UConn, and James Madison.

