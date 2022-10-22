Latest odds for Will Levis to go No. 1 in the 2023 NFL Draft

Kentucky Wildcats football doesn’t have a football game this week and if you follow the program you know it couldn’t come at a better time.

UK’s Quarterback, Will Levis, is widely considered to be a future first-round draft selection, but he’s taken a beating through the first half of the season.

Levis has dealt with a slew of issues including the latest scare that occurred against Mississippi State when he was knocked to the ground after connecting with Barion Brown on a deep pass down the sideline.

He’d return to the game shortly after, but the left shoulder injury will remain something to keep an eye on.

The week off seemingly will allow enough time for Will Levis to Recover and be a full-go for the Cats’ blockbuster Matchup with the No. 3 ranked Tennessee Volunteers.

This season, the Penn State transfer has tossed for 1,635 with a 69.5% completion rate in six games played, while also chucking 13 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Despite some turnover blunders, Levis is still having a solid season with marquee matchups remaining against Tennessee and Georgia.

Currently, the DraftKings Sportsbook lists Levis’ odds to be selected No. 1 in the NFL Draft at +750. That’s the fourth-best odds of anyone on the board.

Levis lands behind Ohio State’s CJ Stroud who’s +180 and Alabama’s Bryce Young who is listed at +275.

Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker makes the board at +1500.

The Cats and the Vols on 10/29 will showcase two of the premier quarterbacks in all of college football.

You can see the DraftKings Sportsbook full list here.

There’s no denying that a big performance against the Vols when the Cats travel to Knoxville on 10/29 will go a long way in Levis’ quest to become the No. 1 pick, or at least the top quarterback chosen.