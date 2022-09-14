Latest NFL News & Rumors: Tuesday, September 13 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics

The rookie first-round pick suffered a hamstring injury during the third quarter of Sunday’s game against Arizona and will now miss a minimum of four games.

Speaking to reporters, head coach Andy Reid said the injury likely had to do with the turf in Arizona: “It was a little loose. That’s what happens sometimes when you re-sod,” Reid said. “It’s part of the Butker injury and the McDuffie injury, and that’s unfortunate. The turf picked up, and I would tell you that did have something to do with it.”