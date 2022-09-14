Latest NFL News & Rumors: Tuesday, September 13 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics
Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams out indefinitely
- Adams was carted off in the second quarter of Seattle’s win over Denver.
- Head Coach Pete Carroll said it’s a serious quadriceps tendon injury and he later added that Adams will need surgery.
- Adams has dealt with a number of injuries since arriving in Seattle two years ago via trade. He missed four games in 2020 and five games in 2021 and also missed time during camp this summer after undergoing finger surgery.
- Adams had three tackles and a pass breakup during his limited action on Monday night, earning an 87.0 PFF grade. Josh Jones replaced him for the rest of the game and earned a 42.3 grade.
Pittsburgh Steelers get good news on TJ Watt
- Doctors determined Watt will not need surgery on his torn pectoral, so he’ll miss roughly six weeks. Undergoing surgery would’ve likely sidelined the reigning Defensive Player of the Year for the season.
- Watt tweeted a GIF today of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator character saying, “I’ll be back.”
- Watt was playing like his usual self prior to Sunday’s injury, earning an 84.6 overall grade. He finished the game with six tackles, a sack, two total pressures and an interception.
- Malik Reed, who was acquired before the start of the season via trade with Denver, will have to step up alongside Alex Highsmith with Watt sidelined. The Steelers also signed former Washington second-round pick Ryan Anderson to their practice squad on Tuesday.
Kansas City Chiefs place CB Trent McDuffie is on IR
- The rookie first-round pick suffered a hamstring injury during the third quarter of Sunday’s game against Arizona and will now miss a minimum of four games.
- McDuffie had 21 coverage snaps in the game and didn’t allow a single pass into his coverage. They earned a 69.8 overall grade.
- Speaking to reporters, head coach Andy Reid said the injury likely had to do with the turf in Arizona: “It was a little loose. That’s what happens sometimes when you re-sod,” Reid said. “It’s part of the Butker injury and the McDuffie injury, and that’s unfortunate. The turf picked up, and I would tell you that did have something to do with it.”
- Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker suffered an ankle injury during the game and the team has since signed kicker Matt Ammendola to the practice squad with a game coming up on Thursday Night.
Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen unlikely to play Thursday night
- Allen left Sunday’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half with a hamstring injury and did not return.
- The injury is not considered serious, but a quick turnaround does not help Allen’s cause.
- Allen had four receptions for 66 yards before leaving the game. They earned an 82.1 PFF grade.
- Josh Palmer projects to see more targets his way alongside Mike Williams. Deandre Carter, who had 64 receiving yards and earned a 90.4 PFF grade on Sunday, is another name to keep an eye on.
Dallas Cowboys won’t place QB Dak Prescott on IR
- Owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that “we want him to be a consideration for playing for us within the next four games.”
- Jones said the report they got back after the surgery was more favorable than the original six-to-eight week timeline that was reported.
- In that scenario, Prescott could be back for Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams if things go perfectly in his recovery. Prescott is also eligible to practice at any point, something he would not have been able to do if he went on IR.
- The Cowboys will go with Cooper Rush and Will Grier for the time being and are expected to add a third quarterback in the near future.
Indianapolis Colts waiver kicker Rodrigo Blankenship
- Blankenship had a rough Week 1, missing a potential game-winner from 42 yards in overtime and also booting two kickoffs out of bounds.
- Blankenship, who originally signed with Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia, had a successful rookie season, converting 32-of-37 attempts. He only kicked in five games last season after suffering a hip injury.
- The Colts signed Kickers Chase McLaughlin and Lucas Havrisik to the practice squad, and they’ll battle it out this week to determine who gets elevated to the active roster for Sunday’s game against Jacksonville.
Las Vegas Raiders sign veteran center Billy Price to practice squad
- Price, a former Cincinnati Bengals first-round pick, spent last season with the New York Giants and started 15 games. He played a career-high 985 snaps and earned a 62.3 PFF grade, the best of his career.
- Starting center Andre James suffered a concussion on the final play of Sunday’s loss to the Chargers. He was taken to a local hospital for further observation but was back in the building on Monday.
- Dylan Parham has been serving as their backup center but he played at right guard during Sunday’s game.