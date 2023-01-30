Latest NBA Trade Rumors: Dallas Mavs ‘Fielding Offers’ For Wings; Could Be Sellers at Deadline

The NBA trade deadline is 10 days away, and the Dallas Mavericks have already been linked to several players in Rumors over the last month, including Zach LaVine, Fred VanVleet, D’Angelo Russell, Bojan Bogdanovic and many others.

The latest trade intel involving the Mavs comes from the Action Network’s Matt Moore, who suggests that Dallas, in addition to ‘fielding offers’ for its wings, could become sellers at the deadline instead of buyers.

