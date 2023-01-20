Latest NBA All-Star Game Voting Have LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo Leading The Way

With the 2023 NBA All-Star Game set to take place on Sunday, February 19 in Salt Lake City, Utah, the NBA has released its third and final results of the NBA All-Star Game fan vote.

On Thursday, this tally was released by the NBA and while LeBron James and Kevin Durant led all players in the Western and Eastern Conference, respectively, in the second voting results, it has now shifted to LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button