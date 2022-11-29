Latest intel Entering Championship Week

College football Bowl pairings will be finalized Sunday and we want to bring you our latest intel and what we’re hearing from sources Entering Championship week. In our latest Bowl projections, 80 spots are expected to be filled with bowl-eligible teams, leaving the possibility of two 5-7 teams potentially playing in the postseason. Buffalo tries to win its sixth game on Friday against Akron, leaving only one opening on the Bowl Slate if it happens.

The selection committee’s penultimate playoff rankings are unveiled Tuesday night, which will further indicate how the New Year’s Six will be determined. One-loss USC now appears to be in control of its own destiny in the Pac-12 Championship Game following losses by Ohio State, Clemson, and LSU. The Tigers are likely heading to the Citrus Bowl if they lose their fourth game of the year against Georgia.

With most college football teams now finished for the season, Bowl matchups are beginning to materialize. We’ll release our final Bowl projections for the season on Saturday night when the conference championship games are over.

Here is the latest on what we’re hearing from Bowl sources and mid-week projections: