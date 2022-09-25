Latest Equalizing Goal in Program History Allows Cal Poly to Earn Draw With Hawai’i

Monserrat Hernandez Marquez

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Seniorscored the latest Equalizing goal in Cal Poly Women’s soccer history with 16 seconds left to help the Mustangs earn a 2-2 draw against Hawai’i in Big West action on Sunday afternoon at Alex G. Spanos Stadium.

With about 45 seconds left in the match, Hawaii’s Penelope Noland fouled the Cal Poly senior forward Madison Demijohn at the top of the Rainbow Wahine penalty box. Marquez stepped up to take the free kick and buried a shot to the bottom right post at 89:44 to allow the Mustangs (4-5-1, 1-0-1 BW) to grab a Pivotal point in their second conference game of the season.

“It was a great effort and we just kept at it,” head Coach Alex Crozier said about his team’s ability to fight back to earn a point.

Entering Sunday’s match, Hawai’i was tied atop the Big West standings with Long Beach State.

Cal Poly fell behind early, surrendering goals to Hawai’i (4-2-2, 1-0-2 BW) in the fifth and seventh minutes. But the Mustangs didn’t waver and earned several quality scoring opportunities in the first half.

In the 34th minute, senior midfielder Camille Lafaix , who led the team in shots with three, was able to work her behind Hawai’i goalkeeper Sophie Augustin, but a Rainbow Wahine defender slid in front of the woodwork to prevent a Lafaix shot from finding the back of the net. Three minutes later, Lafaix fired a shot on goal off a free kick that was saved, and a rebound shot from sophomore McKenna Carbon went just over the top of the net.

The Mustangs trailed 2-0 at the half, but outshot the Rainbow Wahine 8-4 in the opening 45 minutes.

It didn’t take long for Cal Poly to strike in the second half. A rebound off a shot from freshman forward Caylie Button found the foot of sophomore midfielder Peja Balanon , who blasted the ball into the back of the net 42 seconds into the second half. Balanon’s third tally of the season was the second-quickest goal (45:42) to open a second half in program history.

Freshman forward Emily Lieber and sophomore defender Aynsley Conner both had chances to find the back before Marquez’s goal in the dying seconds of the match. It was the second goal of her career and the first of the season.

The Mustangs were the aggressor in the second half, holding the Rainbow Wahine to just one shot in the final 45 minutes and outshooting them 18-5 in the match.

“Going down two goals early, you end up Chasing the game,” Crozier said, “but we kept our composure, we kept playing and we kept Chipping away. We got that goal early in the second half and it was just a matter of time [before we scored again]. It took us a little longer than we had hoped because we were playing for the win.”

Prior to the match, the Mustangs honored their 10 Seniors — Lindsay Kellogg , Monserrat Hernandez Marquez , Kylie Rojas , Jenna Ladrech , Megan Hansen , Camille Lafaix , Madison Demijohn , Isabel Barnett , Olivia Ortiz and Annette Greenley .

Sophomore goalkeeper Mackenzie Samuel played the final 75 minutes in net for the Mustangs, earning one save and allowing no goals.

Cal Poly travels to CSU Bakersfield on Thursday, Sept. 29, to continue Big West play. Kickoff is set for 7 pm