Latest Duke basketball recruiting target calls Blue Devils ‘iconic’

In early November, St. Thomas More School (Conn.) small forward Tyler Betsey became the eighth recruit in the 2024 class to receive a Duke basketball offer. Now, the 6-foot-8, 185-pound four-star remains the most recent addition to the Blue Devil wishlist and sounds like a prime target for first-year head Coach Jon Scheyer.

Betsey, a long-limbed noted Sharpshooter who Ranks No. 82 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, spoke to On3’s Jamie Shaw earlier this week and listed Duke as one of the four schools he hears from often, along with Indiana, LSU, and Rutgers.

