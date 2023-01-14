Latest Division I offers to college football prospects in Pennsylvania

All State Preps on 247Sports takes a look at some of the offers that went out to prospects from the state of Pennsylvania on Friday.

ERBY TWINS GET BIG OFFER FROM IN-STATE

Class of 2024 prospects, and twins, Alex Erby and Andrew Erby both received an offer from Penn State on Friday. Check out the article on Lions247 HERE.

SYRACUSE OFFERS A COUPLE OF PA PROSPECTS

D’Antae Sheffey | 5-11 | 190 | Running Back | State College | 2026

Sheffey received an offer from Syracuse on Friday. His strong freshman year season should lead to more offers this spring.

Nick Slogik | 6-4 | 231 | Tight End | Bishop McDevitt | 2024

Slogik received his offer from Syracuse on Friday. The Pitt baseball commit also has a football offer from Maryland. They just might be the best tight end in Pennsylvania.

TEMPLE FIRST TO OFFER 2024 PROSPECT FROM PHILLY AREA

Class of 2024 defensive end Jayzen Flint picked up his first Division I offer from Temple on Friday.

RUTGERS OFFERS FOUR-STAR WIDE RECEIVER

Class of 2024 wide receiver Rico Scott

Class of 2024 wide receiver Rico Scott, out of Bishop McDevitt High School (PA), picked up his latest offer from Rutgers on Friday. Scott is a four-star Top247 (No. 129) prospect with over 15-plus offers.

WEST VIRGINIA OFFERS RISING JUNIOR

Class of 2024 defensive back Jason Cross received his latest offer from West Virginia on Friday. His other offers are from Kent State, Akron, and Penn State. Cross is not yet ranked by 247Sports.

OTHER OFFERS

2025 cornerback Xxavier Thomas (Pittsburgh Central Catholic) picked up his first Division I offer from Akron on Friday.

(Pittsburgh Central Catholic) picked up his first Division I offer from Akron on Friday. 2024 running back Joel Goff (Central York) received his latest offer from James Madison.

(Central York) received his latest offer from James Madison. 2024 athlete Cole Sullivan picked up an offer from Cincinnati on Thursday.

Make sure to check out All State Preps on 247Sports for College Football Recruiting news on Pennsylvania Athletes and beyond the state.