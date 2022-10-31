Lately, Syracuse basketball is scoring strong recruiting momentum in 2024

To date, Syracuse basketball has offered more than 20 high-school prospects in the 2023 class, with no commitments yet for the Orange.

The ‘Cuse does appear to be a significant contender for 2023 four-star guard Mike Williams from Maryland, who has the Orange in his final six and will make a college decision on Sunday, Nov. 6.

What’s more, 2023 big man William Patterson from New York City has Syracuse basketball in his top three, and an expert thinks that the ‘Cuse is in solid shape with Patterson.

Beyond that, though, it’s proven a string of disappointments for the Orange in the senior class. However, I’m pleased to say that the ‘Cuse appears to have some encouraging momentum going with its recruiting efforts in the 2024 cycle.

Syracuse basketball has experienced positive developments lately in the 2024 class.

First and foremost, this past Saturday night, five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau included the Orange in his top six, along with Texas Tech, Texas, Kansas, North Carolina and Louisville.

The 6-foot-1 Cadeau, rated the top point guard in the country by several recruiting services, is eyeing a possible official visit to the ‘Cuse, according to media reports. He is a junior at the Powerhouse Link Academy in Branson, Mo.

Also last weekend, four-star guard Jalil Bethea took an official visit to the Orange campus. Offered by Syracuse basketball in late September, the 6-foot-4 Bethea attends Archbishop Wood Catholic High School in Warminster, Pa., near Philadelphia.

Bethea, a top-100 player in the junior class, is being recruited hard by the ‘Cuse coaching staff, according to an article from Rivals.com national analyst Travis Graf.

Regarding Syracuse basketball, Bethea said to Graf, “I like how they don’t only want me for me, they want to know stuff about my family and all of that, because it’s also about them as well. I like how they’re recruiting me and my family.”

In mid-October, the Orange received official visits during the same weekend from four-star shooting guard Elijah Moore and fast-rising three-star wing Damarius Owens.

In April, Syracuse basketball coaches offered both the 6-foot-4 Moore and the 6-foot-7 Owens, who is a Rochester, NY, native and competes on the AAU circuit for the Albany City Rocks in Nike’s EYBL league.

Moore, in the top 75 per several recruiting Web sites, and Owens each made an Unofficial visit to Central New York in late August to participate in the Orange’s annual Elite Camp. Owens is out of the Western Reserve Academy in Hudson, Ohio, while Moore plays for Cardinal Hayes High School in the Bronx, NY

In the 2024 cycle, Syracuse basketball coaches have doled out offers to, and shown interest in, a variety of other high-school Juniors dating back to the summer of 2021.

Two recent offers by the ‘Cuse in 2024 went out to four-star Thomas Sorber, a 6-foot-9 power forward/center with Archbishop Ryan High School in Philadelphia, and four-star Jalik Dunkley, a 6-foot-7 point guard who goes to Orangeville Prep in Mono, Ontario.