Late Xavier Goal Downs Tigers
Box Score MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Despite hanging with the Musketeers for much of the match, Memphis came up short in their home opener as Xavier claimed the 1-0 final.
After today’s game, Memphis moves to 1-1-1 for the season. Xavier moves to 2-0-1.
KEY MOMENTS
- Memphis challenged Xavier goalkeeper, Cole Jensen, early. Gabriel Christensen and Peter Chang both fired off shots within the first 15 minutes of play but were ultimately saved by Jensen.
- Lineker Rodrigues dos Santos would get a Breakaway one-on-one opportunity in the second half, but Jensen would make the diving save to keep Memphis off the board.
- After Xavier scored in the 75′ off a corner kick, Colin Welsh would make a diving save to keep the Tigers within one.
NOTABLES
- The Memphis defense held Xavier to just eight shots the entire match.
- Welsh, who played the entire 90 minutes, made one save.
- Eight different Tigers fired off shots tonight.
UP NEXT
- Memphis will remain at home when they host UW-Green Bay on Saturday, September 10. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 pm at the Track & Soccer Complex. Coverage for the match can be found on ESPN+ and on GoTigersGo.com.
- The Tigers will continue their home stand with SMU on September 17 on South Campus.
