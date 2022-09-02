Late Xavier Goal Downs Tigers

Box Score MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Despite hanging with the Musketeers for much of the match, Memphis came up short in their home opener as Xavier claimed the 1-0 final.

After today’s game, Memphis moves to 1-1-1 for the season. Xavier moves to 2-0-1.

KEY MOMENTS

Memphis challenged Xavier goalkeeper, Cole Jensen, early. Gabriel Christensen and Peter Chang both fired off shots within the first 15 minutes of play but were ultimately saved by Jensen.

and both fired off shots within the first 15 minutes of play but were ultimately saved by Jensen. Lineker Rodrigues dos Santos would get a Breakaway one-on-one opportunity in the second half, but Jensen would make the diving save to keep Memphis off the board.

would get a Breakaway one-on-one opportunity in the second half, but Jensen would make the diving save to keep Memphis off the board. After Xavier scored in the 75′ off a corner kick, Colin Welsh would make a diving save to keep the Tigers within one.

NOTABLES

The Memphis defense held Xavier to just eight shots the entire match.

Welsh, who played the entire 90 minutes, made one save.

Eight different Tigers fired off shots tonight.

UP NEXT

Memphis will remain at home when they host UW-Green Bay on Saturday, September 10. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 pm at the Track & Soccer Complex. Coverage for the match can be found on ESPN+ and on GoTigersGo.com.

The Tigers will continue their home stand with SMU on September 17 on South Campus.

How to follow the Tigers: For complete information on Memphis Tigers Soccer, visit www.GoTigersGo.com and follow the team’s social media channels on TwitterInstagram and Facebook.