Late Wesleyan soccer Coach Gavin Donaldson receives Letter of Commendation from United Soccer Coaches Association

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Each year at the United Soccer Coaches Convention, the association recognizes a select few for their special contributions to the sport and to the association’s membership. This year, five individuals will be presented Letters of Commendation at the Awards Banquet on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, as part of the 83rd annual Convention in Kansas City, Mo.

The United Soccer Coaches Letter of Commendation is presented to a recipient for their service to, impact on, and/or positive influence on the association and/or the game of soccer in the United States. This year’s five recipients are:

Gavin Donaldson

Joe Amorim

Candice Fabry

Al Miller

Jason Neumann

Gavin Donaldson – A member of the association from 1991 until his untimely passing in March 2022, Donaldson was the head men’s Coach at West Virginia Wesleyan College for 31 years, amassing 402 career victories. He served in numerous leadership roles within the association, including the NCAA Division II Men’s Ranking and All-America committees in addition to the Bill Jeffrey College Long-Term Service Award committee. Donaldson also served as a member of the NCAA Division II Men’s Soccer Committee.

Joe Amorim – A member since 1979, Amorim served as the head coach of the men’s soccer program at Haverford College from 1983 through 2008. His 215 career victories as head coach rank as the most all-time at the oldest organized college soccer team in the country. Amorim is a member of the Southeastern Pennsylvania Soccer Hall of Fame and was a recipient of the Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer Association Excellence in Coach Award in 2013.

Candice Fabry – Fabry has moved the soccer world forward with her work and investment into the game, specifically with women. The owner and operator of Fearless and Capable, a formal mentoring organization that serves many females in different areas of the game of soccer, she has recently advocated for herself and all females in the sports industry with her courageous interview in The Guardian, sharing the sexual Assault she endured as a coach.

Al Miller – A long-time association member, Miller served as head coach at Hartwick College from 1967-72, leading his team to six NCAA Tournament appearances. He left the Collegiate Ranks in 1973, serving as the head coach of the Philadelphia Atoms of the North American Soccer League. As a first-year American-born coach, he guided the Atoms (a team populated with several American-born players) to the NASL title. He moved on to Coach on the National Team level, other NASL Franchises and work in the front office of other soccer teams. Miller earned one of the first “A” coaching licenses issued by legendary Coach Dettmar Cramer.

Jason Neumann – A member since 1995, Neumann has been active in both the coaching education and convention program areas. The 2018 recipient of the Mike Berticelli Excellence in Coaching Education, he has taught over 100 courses as a member of both the Academy and Goalkeeping staffs in addition to serving as state Coaching Education Director in Alabama and Mississippi. Neumann has worked with the Convention Program Committee for more than 10 years, coordinating the introduction of clinicians at all field and classroom sessions during the Convention.