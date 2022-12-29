Late-Season Collapse Sets Up Important 2023 Season For Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss

This was not the finish that Lane Kiffin had in mind for the 2022 Ole Miss Rebels football season.

After starting the year 7-0, Kiffin and the Rebels did nothing short of collapse in the back half of the schedule, going 1-5 down the stretch and topped off by a blowout loss to Texas Tech in their Bowl game on Wednesday night.

To be fair, the second half of Ole Miss’ schedule was always going to be daunting, but the close to a once-promising campaign leaves many Rebel fans scratching their heads and hesitant about expectations for another Brutal SEC Slate in 2023.

