Late Run Propels Men’s Basketball Past Temple, 77-57

PHILADELPHIA – The University of Pennsylvania men’s basketball team got a badly needed Big 5 win on Saturday, using a late push to surge past a Temple team that was looking to cap an Outright city series Championship at The Palestra.

The game was tied, 53-53, after Temple’s Khalif Battle converted an and-1 three-pointer with 8:49 left. However, Penn held the Owls without a field goal the rest of the way, outscoring them 24-4 to win going away, 77-57.

Penn snapped a modest three-game losing skid, all of them in Big 5 play, and improved to 6-7 overall. Temple is now 6-5 overall and finished the Big 5 season 3-1. The Owls can still win the city series Outright if Saint Joseph’s beats Villanova next Saturday at Hagan Arena. However, Temple lost its chance to finish 4-0 in Big 5 play for the first time since 2009-10 and just the fifth time in the rivalry’s history (dating back to 1955-56).

Quaker Notemeal

*Penn committed just seven turnovers on Saturday, a season low and just one shy of the program’s low in the Donahue era.

*Penn’s assist/turnover ratio (17/7, 2.43) was its best this season.

*Penn won for the second time this season when trailing at the half (now 2-3 in such games).

*Penn improved to 4-0 when hitting more three-pointers than its opponent (Penn 8, Temple 7).

*Junior Jordan Dingle scored 30 points to lead all scorers; 21 of those points came in the second half. (To be more precise, over a span of 16:03 in the second half.)

*Dingle scored 120 points across Penn’s four Big 5 games (28 vs. SJU, 37 vs. La Salle, 25 at Villanova, 30 vs. Temple). That is a Big 5 record for a single season; the previous mark of 116 was held by Cliff Anderson (Saint Joseph’s), who set it during the 1966-67 season.

*Dingle now has eight career 30-point games, tied with Keven McDonald for second-most in program history. (Ernie Beck is first, with 13.)

*Dingle has reached at least 20 points in ten straight games, the longest streak since Beck started the 1952-53 season with 16 such games.

*Dingle’s double-figure scoring streak is at 21 games, putting him alone in eighth place in program history.

*Dingle also set a career high with six assists and matched his season/career best with three steals.

* Max Martz scored 14 points, his second straight game in double figures and sixth in the last eight (with the other two being nine-point games).

*Senior Lucas Monroe had his first double-figure scoring game since January 7 (Cornell) with 10 points, adding three rebounds and three assists.

*Monroe hit a pair of three-pointers in the game. He entered the contest with seven in his career—six of them as a freshman—and had hit more than one in a game just one other time, against Widener on December 21, 2019.

*Junior Andrew Laczkowski entered Saturday’s game with three points this season (the final three at Villanova on Wednesday); he had seven on Saturday, all of them in the final six minutes as part of Penn’s final 24-4 run.

*Laczkowski also tied for game-high honors with nine rebounds, five of them coming on the offensive glass.

*Temple was led by Battle (14 points). Jamille Reynolds had 13 points and nine rebounds, while Hysier Miller scored 10.

How It Happened

Up Next

Penn is off until Wednesday, Dec. 28 when the Quakers host Wilkes University at The Palestra. Tip time for that game is scheduled for 2 pm



