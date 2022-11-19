Late PSU Goals Sink Spartans, 4-3

State College, Pa. – Penn State came from behind with a pair of third-period goals to earn a win over No. 17/18 Michigan State (8-4-1, 4-2-1 B1G) is Friday night in State College.

The No. 6 Nittany Lions, trailing 3-2 after two periods, scored twice in the final six minutes to flip the script on the upstart Spartans, who held one-goal leads in each intermission. The game-winner for the home team was scored at 19:04 by Tyler Gratton, who finally got one past Dylan St. Cyr after the netminder had stolen two grade-A chances from the senior earlier in the game. The teams had the puck tied up along the left wall for an extended period, but the puck got free for Tyler Paquette, who found a Solo Gratton in the right circle and he popped his third goal of the season.

Penn State (11-3-0, 5-3-0 B1G) opened the scoring at the midpoint of the first period on a goal by Jimmy Dowd Jr., but the Spartans countered with goals by Matt Basgall (just over two minutes after Dowd’s goal) and Jagger Joshua (on the power play at 17:24) to take the lead into the first intermission.

Jagger Joshua makes this a 2-1 ballgame with his power play goal. Sixth of the season and third on the PP. pic.twitter.com/OcAN5YyS5j — Michigan State Hockey (@MSU_Hockey) November 19, 2022

Penn State got the first of two goals from Christian Berger at the 16:22 mark of the second, but Cole Krygier countered on the ensuing shift when he walked in off the wall and scored at 16:45 to regain the lead.

Penn State tied the game at 14:23 when Berger scored his second of the night by knocking down a clearing attempt at the left point and Threading it through traffic. That set up the final five minutes, when the teams traded power play chances – the Nittany Lions stifled MSU on their third chance of the night but hit pay dirt in the final minute on Gratton’s game-winner.

The Spartans and Nittany Lions will wrap up the weekend series with a game Saturday that begins at 7:30 pm.

STATISTICS OF NOTE

Jagger Joshua’s goal late in the first period was his sixth of the season and his third on the power play. He leads the team in both categories.

goal late in the first period was his sixth of the season and his third on the power play. He leads the team in both categories. Matt Basgall opened the scoring for MSU In the first period, netting his third goal of the season.

Nicolas Müller, the reigning Big Ten First Star of the Week, had assists on both of the Spartans’ first period goals. It is the third multiple-point game of the season for the senior and second straight. The two assists also ties his career best, established earlier this season against UMass-Lowell (Oct. 14)

Tanner Kelly had an assist on Cole Krygier’s goal in the second period, and now has points in three of the last four games.

had an assist on goal in the second period, and now has points in three of the last four games. Dylan St. Cyr finished with 33 saves, including 13 in the second period and 10 in each of the first and third.

Michigan State entered the game a perfect 6-0 when leading after two periods.

First Period: Penn State got on the board just past the midpoint of the opening period, as Jimmy Dowd Jr. streaked up the left side and put it on net at the base of the left post, and the Puck snuck past the stick and skate of St. Cyr for the Junior’s second goal of the season. MSU came back with two of its own to turn a deficit into an advantage: the first came from Matt Basgall at 12:55. Mucha had the puck deep in the left corner and tried to push it out to the bottom of the circle for Jeremy Davidson , but he had his stick lifted and Puck squirted out to the right hash mark. Basgall pounced on it and beat Souliere over his right shoulder to tie the game at one. MSU got a power play chance when the home team was whistled for too many men – Muller dug it out of the right corner for Joshua, who skated in and put it over the same right shoulder of Souliere with 2:36 remaining in the period.

Matt Basgall pounced on this puck to tie the game in the first period. pic.twitter.com/E78JNVgKC0 — Michigan State Hockey (@MSU_Hockey) November 19, 2022

Second Period: The teams traded goals within a minute, with the excitement of the crowd deflated as quickly as it Amped up. Christian Berger scored a tying goal at 16:21, one-timing the puck from the right point. MSU regained the lead before the Nittany Lion goal could even be announced, however. Tanner Kelly kept it in the zone at the right half-wall, and Krygier picked it up, walked in on Souliere, and gave MSU back the lead. The Nittany Lions had more flow to their game than in the first period, but despite a 14-4 edge in shots on net, they still entered the second intermission trailing by a goal.

Cole Krygier puts the Spartans back on top with his third of the year!#GoGreen pic.twitter.com/7InOlhWSBd — Michigan State Hockey (@MSU_Hockey) November 19, 2022

Third Period: After a lot of back and forth in the third, the Nittany Lions finally got an equalizer with just over five minutes to play. Penn State already had a goal waived off due to goalie interference, and St. Cyr made an impressive save on Tyler Gratton to keep it a one-goal game earlier in the period. However, with 5:37 to play, Berger knocked down a clearing pass as the Spartans were trying to get it out of the zone and he slipped it through traffic and past St Cyr for the equalizer. The teams traded penalties in the final four minutes of regulation – the home team didn’t allow MSU to get anything set up in the Offensive zone on their man advantage, but the Nittany Lions fared better, scoring the game-winner with 57 seconds remaining from the Elder Gratton.