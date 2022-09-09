Late PK gives No. 19 CU Buffs Women’s soccer road draw at Michigan – BuffZone

Another tough road assignment, another solid come-from-behind draw for the Colorado Women’s soccer team.

The 19th-ranked Buffaloes didn’t get the win but did manage to get a result in an unfamiliar setting, rallying from a Halftime deficit to earn a 1-1 draw at Michigan on Thursday in the first Matchup between CU and the Wolverines.

