Late Pechota Goal Lifts No. 17 Buckeyes to 3-2 Win Over Norse – Ohio State Buckeyes

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Well. 17 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1-4) went undefeated in nonconference play for the first time in program history after knocking off Northern Kentucky (3-7-1) 3-2 Wednesday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

Ohio State finished the 2022 nonconference schedule with a 5-0-3 record.

How it Happened

Ohio State keeper Keagan McLaughlin was tested early but was up to the task, making a save on an NKU penalty shot in the 4th minute.

The Buckeyes got on the board in the 16th on an unassisted goal by senior Xavier Green, his third of the year and ninth career score.

Green was all over the place on this first half unassisted goal for the Buckeyes. #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/0XegYpoR6w — Ohio State Men’s Soccer (@OhioStateMSOC) October 6, 2022

Laurence Wootton put Ohio State up 2-0 in the 43rd minute. Ashton Bilow and Chris Dowling added assists on the play. Wootton’s goal was his third of the year and 10th as a Buckeyes. It was Bilow’s first career assist and Dowling’s third.

Chris Dowling and Ashton Bilow with assists on Laurence Wootton’s goal to give Ohio State the 2-0 lead at the half. #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/jzTDliMQkX — Ohio State Men’s Soccer (@OhioStateMSOC) October 5, 2022

Northern Kentucky came out in the second half and quickly tied the game with goals in the 47th (Deryn Armstrong) and 48th (Sam Robinson) minutes.

The teams went scoreless until late in the 88th minute when Luciano Pechota notched the game-winner for the Buckeyes.

Here is the game Winner from Luciano Pechota. The Buckeyes went through nonconference play undefeated at 5-0-3 for the first time in program history. #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/KbBDvL3qX6 — Ohio State Men’s Soccer (@OhioStateMSOC) October 6, 2022

Fans were able to Donate to the Connor Senn Memorial Fund Electronically at the game or by clicking: Donate Here.

20TH-ANNUAL CONNOR SENN MEMORIAL GAME: Donations were accepted Wednesday for the event that raises awareness for Sudden cardiac arrest in Athletes with proceeds benefiting the Connor Senn Memorial Fund and the Dorothy M. Davis Heart & Lung Research Institute at the Wexner Medical Center. On Sept. 26, 2001, Connor Senn, a freshman on the men’s soccer team, collapsed on the field during the Buckeyes’ game at Akron and died that evening from a congenital heart defect, a condition virtually undetectable more than a decade ago. The Connor Senn Memorial Fund was quickly established by Dr. Lance Senn, Connor’s father and a former member of the Ohio State tennis team, with it expanding over the last decade to subsidize a fully-endowed Scholarship at Ohio State.

The Buckeyes nonconference play with a 5-0-3 record. Ohio State is 4-0 all-time vs. NKU.

In games played at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium since it opened in 1999, Ohio State is 129-67-34.

Up Next

Ohio State begins the final run in Big Ten Conference play at Michigan next Tuesday in Ann Arbor. First touch is scheduled for 7 pm with the Big Ten Network on the broadcast.

