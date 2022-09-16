Late own goal gives Jimmies 2-1 win over Midland – Jamestown Sun

JAMESTOWN — The University of Jamestown managed to find a late winner to get a 2-1 win over Midland University on Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Jimmies turf field.

After the Warriors (2-3-1, 0-1-0) scored with just under half an hour to go in the game, it appeared that the Jimmies’ second win of the season had escaped them again but the Jimmies (2- 4-1,1-0-0) won a corner, and it bounced off multiple heads in front of the goal before Brianna Perry headed it towards the goal where the Warriors’ Mikayla Chase headed it into her own goal to give the Jimmies the 2-1 lead with 3:10 to go in the game. After the goal, the Jimmies bench and players on the field exploded with excitement.

“I think relief, we’ve had a tough couple of first games, so it was really nice to finally get a win under our belt,” Perry said.

The Jimmies took an early lead when they quickly played the ball up the field and Gabby Sarkis threaded the ball to Emersen Kimball who took two dribbles and slotted it home to put the Jimmies up 1-0 34 minutes into the first half.

“Emersen, she showed us she can score goals and she had another chance just before that, which was blocked,” Jimmies head Coach Nick Becker said. “So, she’s someone that we have to get on the field a little bit more and find the right role for her. We know she’s good, but we just have to get her more reps.”

Kimbell had a chance to get her second of the day Midway through the second half but her chance went wide. A few minutes after that, the Warriors won a free kick from 15-yards away and Bailey Locano got past the Jimmies backline and slotted it home to tie the game up at 1 with 27:05 to go.

The teams would trade chances before the own goal gave the Jimmies the win. The Jimmies drew seven fouls in the win, while they were called on five fouls.

The Jimmies are back in action at 1 pm on Saturday, Sept. 17, when they host Morningside University.

MU 1, UJ 2

MU: 0 1–1

UJ: 1 1–2

Scoring plays:

First half:

UJ: Emersen Kimbell, 34:24

Second half:

MU: Bailey Locano, 62:55

MU: Mikayla Chase (OG), 86:50