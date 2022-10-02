Late Ohio Goal Sends Soccer to 3-2 Home Loss

Next Game: Kent State 10/6/2022 | 4 p.m October 06 (Thu) / 4 pm Kent State History

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) — The Eastern Michigan University soccer team dropped a tough 3-2 decision to visiting Ohio University Sunday, Oct. 2, at Scicluna Field in Ypsilanti, Mich., as the Bobcats scored with 1:13 remaining in the match to take a late lead and all three points in the Mid-American Conference contest. Maddie O’Farrell (Haslett, Mich./Lansing Catholic) had a career day as she netted both goals for the Eagles (2-6-3, 1-21 MAC) while Regan Berg scored a hat trick to lead the Bobcats (6-4-1, 2-2-0 MAC) to the win.

How It Happened

9′ | The Eagles were the first to put a score on the board in the five-goal contest with O’Farrell knocking home a shot at 8:35. On the play, the Bobcats turned the ball over near midfield with the Eagles taking control as Ashley Schneider (Johnstown, Ohio/Johnstown Monroe) lifted a pass into the box that O’Farrell ran into and sent a shot from the right side into the lower left corner to stake Eastern to an early lead. For Schneider, the pass marked her first career helper and her first collegiate point recorded.

21′ | The visitors responded at 20:35 as Berg scored the first of her three on the day. On the play, Berg took control of the ball and carried it down the left flank before cutting into the area. As she approached the six-yard box, she shot slowly and slotted the ball past Eastern’s keeper, Rebecca Przybylo (Canton, Mich./Plymouth) to knot things at 1-1.

53′ | Early into the second half, Ohio claimed their first lead of the day as Berg struck again at 52:04. On the play, Abby Townsend played a cross into the box where Berg rose above the defense and headed home the pass for a 2-1 score.

75′ | Despite losing the lead, the Eagles didn’t panic and continued to push forward when they tied things at 2-2 at 74:06. on the play Arielle Fink (Bradford, Ontario/Holy Trinity Catholic) worked her way open in the penalty box and ripped a shot towards the back post from the right wing only to see the shot clear the keeper’s hands, but clang off the left post. The ball, however, fell directly to O’Farrell, who quickly blasted the ball into the net to complete her brace. Additionally, Fink not only has two assists on the season, but both Helpers came on the second goal of an Eastern player as her first career assist led to Meagan Lukowski‘s (Bay City, Mich./Bay City Western) second goal at Illinois State University (Aug. 21) in this year’s 4-0 road win.

89′ | Both teams continued to push the tempo and work for a winning goal and the Bobcats did just that with under two minutes to play. On the play, Aubrey Rea took control of a long pass on the left wing and moved down into the corner where she crossed the ball towards the top of the box and Berg, who collected the ball and shot it into the net to complete her hat trick and give OU the 3-2 lead at 88:47.

Game Notes

» Eastern slipped to 2-6-3 (1-2-1 MAC) on the year while Ohio improved to 6-4-1 (2-2-0 MAC).

» The loss marks the first time the Eagles have lost in 2022 after scoring the first goal in the game (2-0-2 entering).

» Eastern continues to top its Offensive numbers from one year ago as it has tallied 15 goals, 12 assists and 42 points through 11 matches after being limited to 13 goals, eight assists and 34 points in 2021.

» O’Farrell recorded the first multiple goal match of her career and joined Lukowski as the Lone Eagles to record a brace this year after Lukowski netted twice at Illinois State University Aug. 21, 2022.

» The two goals scored by O’Farrell is tied for the eighth-most in a single match at Eastern and marks the 52nd time an Eagle has finished a match with two goals. There are six instances where three goals were scored and one with four.

» With her goals, O’Farrell is currently the team leader in goals (4), assists (3) and points (11) and is the first Eastern player to reach double-digit points in a season since Sabrina McNeill tallied 15 points on seven goals and one assist in 2020.

» The four points O’Farrell recorded is also a career high, surpassing the three points (one goal and one assist) she recorded at Illinois State earlier this year.

» Schneider recorded the first assist and first point of her Collegiate career with her long pass on O’Farrell’s first goal.

» Fink now has two assists this season, which is tied for the second-most on the team. Her assisted on O’Farrell’s goal marks the second time she played led to an Eagle scoring her second goal in a match as she also assisted on Lukowski’s second at ISU.

Historical Notes

» Eastern is now 247-229-63 all-time, needing just three more wins to reach the 250-win milestone.

» After playing in 11 one-goal matches last year (2-9 record), tonight’s match is just the third of the season – and the second in a row – for the Eagles.

» Berg’s hat trick is the fifth recorded in Scicluna Field history and the second by an opposing player. The last time one player scored three goals in a match at Scicluna Field was also the only other time an opposing player did so as Rachel Tejada netted three for Illinois State on Sept. 16, 2011, a 3-0 win for the Redbirds.

» The all-time series is now tied at 13-13-4 after the Bobcat’s 3-2 win. Of the 26 matches played that did not end in a draw, 18 have been decided by one goal, including the past two.

» The two goals scored today marked just the second time Eastern has tallied multiple goals against Ohio since the 2016 season with the other coming Nov. 8, 2019, in a 5-2 win in the MAC Tournament held at Bowling Green State University.

NEXT UP

The Eagles return to home Thursday, Oct. 6, with the Kent State University Golden Flashes coming to town. The MAC match is scheduled to kick off at 4 pm at Scicluna Field.

FOLLOW US

