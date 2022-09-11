Late Northeastern goal leads to 1-1 draw for Women’s soccer

Next Game: Providence 9/15/2022 | 7:00 PM Sept. 15 (Thu) / 7:00 PM Providence History

BROOKLINE, Mass. – The Brown Women’s soccer team tied with Northeastern 1-1 Sunday afternoon. Ava Seelenfreund put the Bears on top with a header early in the second half, but a late goal for the Huskies tied things up in the penultimate minute.

“It’s disappointing we couldn’t close out the game today to get the win and had to settle for a tie,” head Coach Kia McNeill said. “I feel like we came out flat in the first half and credit to Northeastern because they definitely gave us a game and battled hard. We responded and played better in the second half and controlled the game, but we lacked focus in the end to finish the game.”

It was a slow, rainy first half for both sides that saw the Bears outshoot the Huskies 6-4, including a 3-1 edge in shots on goal. Despite the on-target looks, neither side was able to generate a truly dangerous chance.

That changed in the second half when, just seven minutes in, Brown earned a corner. Sheyenne Allen sent a good ball into the box, where Seelenfreund out-jumped the defense and headed it home.

After the goal, the Bears continued to pepper the Northeastern goal with shots for a total of 11 more for the rest of the game with five of those going on goal.

The best of those chances included a Seelenfreund shot that hit the post in the 77thth minute, another shot by Seelenfreund from the top of the 18 that was saved by the Husky goalie three minutes later, and a chance by Laryssa Hamblen in the 83rd that the Northeastern goalie was again able to stop.

Unfortunately for Brown, those missed chances came back to bite the Bears. In the 89th minute, the Huskies were able to send a through ball down the left flank that a Husky was able to catch up to and just get a shot off around a Brown defender that bounced into the goal to Preserve the 1-1 draw for the home team .

On the day, the Bears were by far the more dominant team, taking a total of 19 shots to Northeastern’s five, and putting 10 on goal to the Huskies’ two. Corners were 8-1 in favor of Brown.

“It’s hard because in some ways I’m happy we are learning things the hard way now, so that we can be Sharper for conference play,” McNeill said. “But I hate to see us give things away that are in our control. We will reflect, bounce back, and be ready for Providence on Thursday.”

The Bears return home this Thursday, Sept. 15 for a 7 pm contest with cross-town foe Providence.



