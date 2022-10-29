Late-night NU basketball doesn’t sit well with some

Northwestern University officials assured Residents Thursday that they would take steps to manage noise spilling into the Neighborhoods from the school’s Foster-Walker complex.

At the first fall meeting of the Northwestern-City Committee, NU officials responded to some residents’ complaints of noise from late-night games at the court by the complex, located near homes on the 1900 block of Orrington.

The Foster-Walker basketball court, hard by local homes. Credit: Bob Seidenberg / Evanston Roundtable

Northwestern, which put the item on the committee’s agenda, is looking for ways to minimize the noise, said Dave Davis, the University’s Executive Director of Neighborhood and Community Relations.

Earlier this year, during Orientation week, he said, officials received complaints about a noise from the Foster-Walker basketball court in an event organized by Student Affairs.

The event was a Gathering to try to get first-year students “to just get to know each in a non-intimidating way,” he said at the meeting.

One thing the University plans to do is to make sure Residents in the area are notified if an event with Amplified sound is going to take place, Davis said.

Northwestern did have a permit for the event that raised complaints, he said.

“But we want to go the extra step to make sure our neighbors are aware of any of these types of events,” he said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button