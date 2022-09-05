Late Nathan O’Keeffe goal gives Carrigaline stunning win

A late goal deep into added time from Nathan O’Keeffe stunned Eire Og into Submission in the Bon Secours Senior football Championship Clash at Ballygarvan.

Eire Og players dropped to their knees in anguish at the final whistle as they must now face a relegation play-off game against Newcestown to maintain their Senior status for next season.

The mood was naturally slightly different in the Carrigaline camp with selector Peter Murphy buoyant with his sides Houdini act at the death.

Murphy said: “To the doubters who keep telling us we are not good enough to play in the top tier this I hope will give you food for thought.” Eire Og looked a far better side in the opening exchanges with Daniel Goulding opening their scoring in the second minute with a point from a placed ball.

A minute later a storming Solo run by the Eire Og center back Mark Griffin saw him find Colm O’Callaghan who drilled his shot to the back of the net.

Carrigaline playing against the wind took 10 minutes to open their scoring courtesy of Rhys McCarthy point with the same player adding a second 10 minutes later.

Despite having plenty of possession Eire Og didn’t look to be firing among their forwards but a Brian Hurley point with four minutes remaining to the interval gave them a seven point cushion.

The Ovens side should have increased their lead a minute later when Goulding somehow failed to find the target from a fisted effort in front of goal.

However Goulding finished with the closing point of the half that ensured his side went in at the break commanding a 1-7 to 0-3 lead.

The second half saw the tempo pick up as Carrigaline finally realized this was a Championship game with special significance.

To be fair Eire Og can have few excuses as with the exception of Colm O’Callaghan they won little possession when the game was on the line.

Hard to believe following a Ronan O’Toole point in the with 13 minutes remaining they still commanded a six point lead but that’s as good as it got for them in the scoring department.

Carrigaline sensed Eire Og were there for the taking and they went for the jugular coming down the stretch.

A David Drake point in the 54th minute reduced the deficit to two points and when Nathan O’Keeffe and McCarthy had shots blocked in the last minute Carrigaline looked doomed.

Eire Og were now on the ropes and they were punished in the 63rd minute in what proved to be the killer Blow goal.

Poor defending by Eire Og saw the ball fall into the path of Nathan O’Keeffe who drilled a low shot to the corner of the net.

A late Corkery point sealed the deal for Carrigaline with their Senior status saved in style.

Scorers for Carrigaline: N O’Keeffe 1-1, D Drake 0-3, B Corkery 0-3 (0-1f), R McCarthy 0-2 (0-1f), N O’Keeffe, K O’Reilly, C Barrett (0-1each).

Eire Og: D Goulding 0-6 (0-5f), C O’Callaghan 1-1, J Cooper, B Hurley, R O’Toole (0-1 each).

Carrigaline: C Dungan; N Quirke, I Sheerin, C O’Herlihy; K Kavanagh, C Barry, J McCarthy; Kieran Kavanagh, N O’Keeffe; E Desmond, D Drake, C Barrett; R McCarthy, K O’Reilly, B Coakley.

Eire Og: C Kelly; M Corkery, J Mullins, J Kelleher; D McCarthy, M Griffin, D O’Herlihy; D Kelly, R O’Toole; J Cooper, C O’Callaghan, J Kelleher; K Hallissey, D Goulding, B Hurley.

Subs: R O’Flynn for K Hallissey (48), D Foley for B Hurley (48), D Dineen for D O’Herlihy (inj 50), H Murphy for D Kelly (55).

Referee: David Daly (Brian Dillons).