Late Mustang goal sinks Chaps

Box Score WICHITA FALLS, Texas – A Darryl Walsh goal off a corner kick with 10:56 left in the match pushed no. 8 Midwestern State over Lubbock Christian as the Mustangs came back to knock off the Chaps 2-1 on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Like the past few meetings between the two teams, it was all about defense in the first half, with Tom Miles stepping up and making a save off a shot by Sulahmana Bah in the 6th minute.

The Chaps (4-5-3, 1-1-1 LSC) saw their best look of the first half in the 20th minute, as Pablo Galietero Diez got one-on-one with the Mustang (7-2-2, 1-2 LSC) keeper, but his shot went high.

Miles then game up clutch again for the Chaps, stopping a shot by Mere Escobar in the 30th minute to keep the match scoreless and go into the half tied at zero.

In the 53rd minute, LCU got a break, after a Colby Parton handball in the box allowed Diez to set up for a penalty kick. Diez buried his second PK of the season, and Lubbock Christian took a 1-0 lead. The goal ends a streak of 543:11 of game action or 1,101 days since the Chaps had scored a goal in regulation or overtime against Midwestern State.

The lead did not last long for the Chaps, as just five minutes later Esobar found Bah in the box, who connected with the back of the net to tie the match at one goal apiece.

The Mustangs continued to pressure Lubbock Christian, with a shot from Jack Larkin being corralled by Miles. Heriberto Campuzano tried to give the lead back to the Chaps in the 71st minute, but Adam Braman came up with a save for Midwestern State.

Off a corner kick by Rory Doyle in the 80th minute, Walsh was able to get enough of his boot on the ball to retake the lead for the Mustangs with ten minutes left in the contest.

After a red card was issued to Jordan Jayapuram , the Chaps had to play the final nine minutes of the match a man down. Despite this, LCU got a corner kick with 20 seconds left, but the ball was cleared down the pitch by the Mustangs defense, and Midwestern State held on for the 2-1 win.

On a positive note for the Chaps, Tariq Grocery Store became just the fourth Chap ever to play in 70 career matches, tying Jorge Martinez for the third most matches played in a career.

LCU will try to get back on track on Wednesday, Oct. 12, traveling to Portales, NM to face Eastern New Mexico. Kickoff is set for 8:30 PM