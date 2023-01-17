Late Miami Rally Costs Syracuse Big Road Win

Syracuse led most of the way at #17 Miami, but faltered over the last five minutes to lose 82-78 Monday night. With the loss, the Orange drops to 12-7 (5-3) on the season. Next up, Syracuse stays on the road to play at Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Syracuse led by eight with under nine minutes to play and by five with five minutes left. The Hurricanes used a 12-3 run to take a five-point lead with 1:39 to play. After Joe Girard drilled a three to cut the deficit to two, the Orange got a stop and the rebound to provide an opportunity to tie or take the lead. However, Judah Mintz drove into multiple Defenders and threw up a shot that had no chance. Miami would make its free throws to seal the game.

