Late, late Doherty goal saves De La Salle Harty campaign

A late, late goal from super sub Robbie Doherty sent De La Salle College through to the Harty Cup quarter Finals on Wednesday afternoon.

The Mooncoin man was mobbed on the field afterwards by the busload of Salle students who traveled to Ardmore. A dramatic draw saw both teams advance to the knockout stages in the New Year.

De La Salle seemed to be heading out of the competition when a dipping injury time free from Colm Hartley was cleared by the CBC defence. With 63 minutes on the clock, corner back Donnacha Fitzpatrick launched the ball back around the house and Doherty whipped it to the net. The final whistle blew and the Salle players checked the score with referee Tom Mansfield before the Celebrations kicked off.

Dermot Dooley’s side fought back from six points down after five minutes. Waterford minors Aaron O’Neill and Jack Twomey led the comeback from midfield. O’Neill shot four points from play (two in each half). Twomey totaled eight (seven frees) and drove at the CBC defense all afternoon.

All Ireland minor Winner with Cork, Mikey Finn finished with ten points for the visitors.

CBC raced six points in front within five minutes. Finn split the posts after just 65 seconds and the subsequent short puckout from Pierce Kennedy was intercepted by Eoin O’Sullivan who fired the ball past the De La Salle keeper. Two Finn frees made it 1-3 to 0-0.

Monster points from Jack Twomey, Aaron O’Neill and Colm Hartley narrowed the gap to one approaching half time. The Waterford side were guilty of seven first half wides and twelve in total. Injury time efforts by David Cremin and Finn left CBC a goal to the good at the break (1-8 to 0-8).

Four Twomey frees in a row edged De La Salle ahead for the first time on 41 minutes. The sides were level on three occasions during that second period. O’Neill’s fourth point on 49 minutes kept Salle in the lead.

With ten minutes to go, CBC sub Fionn Heffernan forced home a goal after a Finn delivery dropped dangerously around the square. Points from Finn and Mark O’Dwyer moved the Cork students three clear Entering injury time.

News filtered through that Nenagh CBS won by 25 points in the other Group 1 game. De La Salle needed a goal to stay alive and Doherty got it.

Scorers for De La Salle College: J Twomey 0-8 (7fs), A O’Neill 0-4, R Doherty 1-0, C Hartley 0-3 (1f), C Tobin 0-2.

Scorers for CBC: M Finn 0-10 (8fs), E O’Sullivan, F Heffernan 1-0 each, M O’Dwyer 0-2, D Cremin, J Casey 0-1 each.

De La Salle College: P Kennedy (Ballygunner); C Murphy (Ballygunner), C O’Keeffe (Ballygunner), D Fitzpatrick (Ballygunner); C Carroll (Roanmore), C Keane (De La Salle), C O’Sullivan (Ballygunner); A O’Neill (Ballygunner), J Twomey (De La Salle); C Hartley (Ballygunner), C Tobin (Ballygunner), R Wymberry (De La Salle); B Flynn (Erins Own), D Nolan (Ballygunner), D Leavey (Ballygunner).

Subs: S Fleming (Ballygunner) for Flynn (HT), C Whitty (Ballygunner) for Wymberry (44), R Doherty (Mooncoin) for Tobin (57), J O’Neill (Kilmacow) for Nolan (57), D Cooney (Ballygunner ) for Leavey (57).

CBC: E Coughlan (Blackrock); C Dunphy (Erins Own), J O’Callaghan Maher (Douglas), D Browne (Blackrock); P O’Shea (Erins Own), B Kingston (Mallow), D Wall (Glen Rovers); J Casey (Erins Own), P Lehane (Na Piarsaigh); G O’Shea (Douglas), M Finn (Midleton), T Buckley (Blarney); M O’Dwyer (Russell Rovers), E O’Sullivan (Mayfield), D Cremin (Midleton).

Subs: F Barry (Douglas) for Lehane (46), F Heffernan (Mallow) for O’Sullivan (46), C McCarthy (Glen Rovers) for Buckley (59).

Referee: T Mansfield (Waterford)