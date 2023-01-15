Late Kindree goal powers T-Birds to weekend sweep over Huskies

Next Game: University of Manitoba 1/20/2023 | 7 p.m. (PT) Jan. 20 (Fri) / 7 pm (PT) University of Manitoba History

VANCOUVER – After the first win in Saskatoon in eight years 24 hours earlier, the UBC Thunderbirds completed the weekend sweep over the Huskies thanks to a 3-2 win Saturday night at Merlis Belsher Place.

After the T-Birds staked out a 2-0 lead by the end of the first period, the Huskies battled back to tie the game by the Midway point of the third. With overtime looming and just over a minute remaining in regulation, Liam Kindree scored the game winner to give UBC a four game win streak and the season series split with Saskatchewan.

“I think it’s impressive, it’s a maturity step for our young guys,” said the UBC Assistant Coach Jackson Playfair whose team allowed one Huskies power play goal on five chances while being awarded just a pair of power plays themselves. “We had a lead that slipped away but I think just the resiliency and the push through some calls and some penalty kills and a little bit of everything in that game, I just think it’s a step in the right direction for our group and our young guys learn some lessons in the second half.”

Similar to Friday night’s 1-0 win, the T-Birds (12-6-2) had a solid first period Saturday and opened scoring just 31 seconds in with Captain Chris Douglas’ third of the season. The second-year forward fought his way onto a loose puck deep in the Huskies’ zone and fired a quick, high shot past Jordan Kooy.

Outshooting the hosts 17-9, the ‘Birds bookended the frame with another goal in the final minute with Sam Huo’s seventh. Sasha Mutala had the puck knocked off his stick, but it bounced to Huo in the slot where the rookie forward hammered it into the back of the net with just 35 seconds on the clock.

The Huskies (12-6-4) answered the bell with a much stronger middle period and they got rewarded with Vince Loschiavo’s fifth of the season at the 7:49 mark, on the power play, wristing the puck past Kaeden Lane from the slot.

Midway through the third Loschiavo Struck again, tying the game when his point shot found its way through traffic and past a screened Lane.

Overtime appeared almost inevitable when Kindree provided the T-Birds with the dagger they needed. Jake Lee skated the Puck into the Huskies zone, dished it cross-ice to Huo who in turn fed to Kindree who perfectly placed his shot over Kooy’s glove with 1:13 on the clock.

The Huskies took their timeout but failed to sustain any zone time with what they had left to work with in an attempt to find the equalizer.

“I think you always want to be able to look at your game and fine tune areas but I think in a moment like this our group became really aware of where our game was at and I think that’s a Testament to our leadership group,” added Playfair. “That’s playoff hockey, it’s a game of momentum. Sometimes you have it and sometimes you don’t, but I think the important piece is when your older guys are able to be a strong, solid, positive voice and put in the work to follow.”

Lane picked up his sixth win of the season making 31 saves, finishing off the weekend with a .967 save percentage.

The Sweep now has UBC just two points behind the Huskies for the fourth and final home playoff berth with two games in hand and just four weekends left in the regular season.

Next weekend the T-Birds return to home ice for the first time since late November with the Manitoba Bisons in town. Puck drop Friday, January 20 is set for 7:00 pm PT at the Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre. Tickets are available now and the game will be streamed live on Canada West TV.