Late Houston goal prompts UTSA loss on Sunday

Next Game: at Louisiana Tech 10/6/2022 | 7 p.m

HOUSTON – Although the UTSA soccer team led every Offensive category, a late goal by the Houston Cougars prompted the Roadrunners to a 1-0 loss on Sunday afternoon at the Carl Lewis International Complex.

“We challenged our group this week to get back to performing to our standards and expectations, and they did exactly that against a quality Houston team,” head Coach Derek Pittman said. “We defended well and created plenty of chances to score. We will continue to improve but today was a positive step forward for the remainder of the season!”

Taking a break from conference action this week, UTSA showed out against the Houston Cougars of the American Athletic Conference. The Roadrunners led the Cougars by 15 shots (10 on net) to 10 shots (six on target) through the entire match. UTSA had the possession advantage with 52 percent possession through 90 minutes. Goalkeeper Mia Krusinski played the second half of the match, recording three saves in that span. Kiran Singh led the Roadrunners with five shots, including three on goal.

In the first 45 minutes of action, the Roadrunners dominated the pitch. UTSA fired off nine shots and had many good looks at goal with six corner kicks and six shots on target. Houston countered with two shots on target and one corner kick. Neither the Roadrunners nor Cougars were able to execute, taking a scoreless match to halftime.

The match switched in the second half of play as Houston began to take charge. The Cougars led the Roadrunners with eight shots (three on goal) by six shots (four on target) and four corner kicks by two corner kicks. Houston took a late 1-0 advantage in the 82ndn.d minute as Madison Gear scored for the Cougars. The Roadrunners looked to shake things up, making seven substitutions in the last 10 minutes to get some offensive pressure going. The Roadrunners early dominance was not enough as UTSA fell, 1-0, to Houston.

UTSA’s record now sits at 6-3-3 overall (1-1-2 in C-USA action), while Houston’s overall record improves to 5-4-1 (1-1-0 in American Athletic Conference play).

GOALS

UTSA: N/A

Houston: Madison Gear (82′)

UP NEXT

The Roadrunners return to conference action, heading to Ruston, La., to face Louisiana Tech on Oct. 6. Kickoff is set for 7 pm (CT) at Robert Mack Caruthers Field.

