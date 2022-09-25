Late Goals Upend Men’s Soccer in Matchup Against La Salle

Next Game: Monmouth 9/27/2022 | 7:00 PM Sept. 27 (Tue) / 7:00 PM Monmouth History

PHILADELPHIA – The Saint Joseph’s men’s soccer team suffered defeat to Philadelphia rivals La Salle on Saturday evening, conceding twice in the final 20 minutes to fall 2-1 to the Explorers on Sweeney Field

HOW IT HAPPENED

It took just 18 seconds for the Hawks to find the back of the net. Pressure from the jump from James Fletcher saw him nick possession off the Explorer defender, driving to the endline and firing a cross. Chris Hunt met the pass with a clean finish past the stretched-out goalkeeper, giving the Hawks the early lead.

Garrett Lyons nearly doubled the tally in the 21st minute, finding himself on the end of a free kick. The defender headed it towards the goal but it just crashed into the side netting to give the Explorers a goal kick.

Lyons was given another chance to add to the tally after Luke Johnson made his debut, the freshman causing havoc as his shot Struck an outstretched hand of an Explorer penalty as the referee pointed to the spot. Lyons' effort was parried, the well struck shot equaled by the La Salle shot stopper right before the Halftime break.

With the hosts seemingly comfortably in control, the Explorers turned the game on its head as Andres Rodriguez turned in a shot on his second attempt after an initial reflex save from Luis Ludosan fell back into his path.

Just Moments later, the Explorers would take the lead as Nigel Buckley found open space and rifled past Ludosan in the 76th minute.

The Hawks were unable to turn their fortunes around, falling to their Philly Soccer Six foes.

INSIDE THE BOXSCORE

Hunt tallied his first goal of the season, scoring the first goal of the season for the Hawks in the first half, previously recording all five goals after the Halftime whistle.

Fletcher recorded his first assist of the year.

La Salle outshot the Hawks 11-10, a 5-3 advantage in shots on goal.

Ludosan finished the night with three saves.

UP NEXT:

The Hawks celebrate five seniors/grad students in the upcoming home match against Monmouth, the third-straight of four at Sweeney Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 pm on Tuesday, September 27.

