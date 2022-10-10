Late Goals Sink Rainbow Wahine

Next Game: CSU Bakersfield 10/16/2022 | 4:00 PM HT October 16 (Sun) / 4:00 PM HT CSU Bakersfield History

LA JOLLA, Calif. – Hawai’i got on the board first but couldn’t withstand a late offensive surge by UC San Diego in a 3-1 loss on Sunday at Triton Soccer Stadium.

After 60 scoreless minutes, UH (5-4-2, 2-2-2 Big West) finally broke through as Fabiola Zamora put away the first goal of her collegiate career to make it 1-0. Zamora made a run towards the middle from the left side and got her right foot on a Kelci Sumida cross, as the ball hit the bottom of the top post and landed inside the goal line.

From there it was all UCSD (2-8-5, 1-2-3 Big West) as the Tritons scored three unanswered goals. Camryn Borg provided the equalizer with a goal from about 30 yards away in the 63rd minute, before Lucy Tang also struck from long range to give the Tritons the lead in the 80th minute. UCSD added another goal just moments later in the 83rd minute to complete the scoring.

Neither team could get much going offensively in the first half, as both defenses were able to limit the amount of quality scoring looks. UH had its best chance in the 21st minute, when Kylie McNamara played a cross towards the front of the goal where Eliza Ammendolia got a foot on it but sent it over the goal from just outside the six-yard box.

Defensively, the Rainbow Wahine held the Tritons to five shot attempts and defended three corner kicks while goalie Lauren Marquez made four saves in the opening 45 minutes.

Zamora’s first career goal also made her the fifth different Rainbow Wahine player to find the back of the net this year, as the redshirt freshman played a season-high 36 minutes. Sumida dished out her team-leading fourth assist of the season and sixth of her career, giving her six points on the year. In goal, Marquez recorded a career-high eight saves to give her 29 on the year.

Hawai’i Returns home to open a three-game homestand, starting Sunday, Oct. 16 against CSU Bakersfield at 4 pm at the Waipi’o Peninsula Soccer Complex.