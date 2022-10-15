Late Goals Send Mount Men’s Soccer to Defeat

Next Game: at Rider 10/19/2022 | 7 p.m October 19 (Wed) / 7 pm at Rider

EMMITSBURG, Md. (October 15, 2022) – Two late goals by the Siena Saints handed Mount St. Mary’s men’s soccer a 2-0 defeat Saturday at Waldron Family Stadium. For the season, the Mount’s record slides to 6-6-1 overall and 2-3-1 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

The team took seven shots in the afternoon, with Karamo Bah tallying two chances. Goalkeeper Ethan Russell added three saves.

Mount St. Mary’s had a couple of opportunities early, but the first half otherwise passed quietly, with the sides combining for one shot on goal. Siena had three chances to take the lead, with one shot being saved, a second going off the post and the third a wide-open look that sailed left.

In the 74thth minute, the Siena cashed in on their fourth chance. Thomas Storodegard scored off a cross from Bilal Hersi, helped along by Jacob Sandun Arachchige-Jansen. Mount tried to equalize at several junctions but to no avail, and after sending most of the team at the net, Siena found a Breakaway which allowed Jesper Schone Vogtengen.

Mount St. Mary’s travels to Rider this Wednesday for a 7 pm kick off.