Late Goal Stuns Men’s Soccer in 2-1 Defeat

PROVIDENCE, RI – An 88th minute goal from Yale stunned the Brown men’s soccer team in a 2-1 defeat on Saturday night at Stevenson-Pincince Field in the 2022 season finale for both teams.

Junior Come on Dadzie scored his fourth goal of the season off a penalty kick to give the Bears the lead in the second half, and freshman goalkeeper Henrik Weiper made three saves, including one off a penalty kick to keep the game tied late in regulation.

Weiper made a huge save off a point-blank shot from in front in the 15th minute to keep a clean sheet through the first half.

Brown broke the stalemate in the 62nd minute when Yale was whistled for a hand ball in the box, setting the stage for Dadzie, who buried the PK attempt low into the left corner to spot the Bears the 1-0 lead.

The Bulldogs tied it up in the 67th minute with a header directly off a corner kick, and seemed primed to take the lead after a Brown hand ball in the box in the 77th minute, but Weiper made the sprawling save on the PK attempt, and Zakary Lawal came up with a huge defensive save off the immediate rebound attempt to keep the match tied.

Yale broke through for the Winner in the 88th minute, scoring off another header on a centering pass into the middle of the box.

Brown concludes the 2022 season with an 8-6-3 overall record under first-year head coach Chase Wileman .

