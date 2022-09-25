Late Goal Sinks WVU in Mountain State Derby

Next Game: at Dayton 9/27/2022 | 7:00 p.m ESPN+ Sept. 27 (Tue) / 7:00 pm at Dayton

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s soccer team fell at No. 4 Marshall, 1-0, on Saturday night at Hoops Family Field.

An 85th-minute goal was the difference as the Mountaineers dropped their second straight road fixture. The two clubs each finished with nine shots on the night, while WVU held a 3-2 edge in shots on goal.

West Virginia’s first big chance came in the 26th minute when the junior midfielder Ryan Baer recorded a shot on goal. In the second half, freshman forward Marcus Caldeira nearly put the Mountaineers (2-5-1, 0-1-1 Sun Belt) into the lead in the 79th minute with a header that went wide, before junior midfielder Ryan Crooks’ shot was saved by a diving Marshall keeper in the 83rd.

Just minutes later, the Herd (5-1-1, 1-0-1 Sun Belt) scored the go-ahead goal.

Junior forward Yutaro Tsukada and redshirt junior defender Kyle Lehnert each tallied two shots in the setback, while the junior goalkeeper Jackson Lee made one save, a diving effort in the 81st minute to keep the match scoreless at the time.

With the loss, the Mountaineers dropped to 16-7-2 against MU in the all-time series, including 6-5-1 in Huntington.

Saturday’s match marked West Virginia’s first-ever Sun Belt Conference road fixture. It was also the squad’s third game against a ranked opponent this fall.

Next up, WVU capped its three-match road trip with a visit to No. 24 Dayton on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Kickoff at UD’s Baujan Field is set for 7 pm ET.

For more information on the Mountaineers, follow @WVUMensSoccer on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.