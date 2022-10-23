Late Goal Sinks Men’s Soccer Against Rutgers-Newark

Next Game: Montclair State University 10/26/2022 | 7:30 PM October 26 (Wed) / 7:30 PM Montclair State University History

NEWARK, NJ (10/22/22) – A goal in the 89th minute sunk the Kean University men’s soccer team against Rutgers-Newark, 2-1 on Saturday evening.

Franco Catania scored two goals for the Scarlet Raiders who improved to 7-6-4 overall and 4-2-2 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference. Santi Alzate scored the lone goal for the Cougars who fell to 6-7-4 overall and 2-3-3 in the NJAC.

After a scoreless first half, Newark scored first when Catania converted on a penalty kick in the 61stSt minute. The Cougars found the equalizer in the 72ndn.d minute when Alzate scored on a Kelvin Gyamfi Assisted ball.

The Scarlet Raiders eventually broke through for the game-winner when Catania notched his second goal of the half with a score in the 89th minute.

Newark led on shots (19-9) and shots on goal (6-4), while Kean held the margin on corner kicks (3-2).

Gyamfi, Isaac Guerrero and Matt O’Shea all notched two shots apiece. Dominic Ridge made four saves in 90 minutes of work.