Late Goal Sinks Men’s Soccer Against Rutgers-Newark
NEWARK, NJ (10/22/22) – A goal in the 89th minute sunk the Kean University men’s soccer team against Rutgers-Newark, 2-1 on Saturday evening.
Franco Catania scored two goals for the Scarlet Raiders who improved to 7-6-4 overall and 4-2-2 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference. Santi Alzate scored the lone goal for the Cougars who fell to 6-7-4 overall and 2-3-3 in the NJAC.
After a scoreless first half, Newark scored first when Catania converted on a penalty kick in the 61stSt minute. The Cougars found the equalizer in the 72ndn.d minute when Alzate scored on a Kelvin Gyamfi Assisted ball.
The Scarlet Raiders eventually broke through for the game-winner when Catania notched his second goal of the half with a score in the 89th minute.
Newark led on shots (19-9) and shots on goal (6-4), while Kean held the margin on corner kicks (3-2).
Gyamfi, Isaac Guerreroand Matt O’Shea all notched two shots apiece. Dominic Ridge made four saves in 90 minutes of work.
Head Coach Peter-John Falloon and the Cougars will return to action on Wednesday, Oct. 26thhosting the nationally ranked Red Hawks of Montclair State University at 7:30 pm