Late Goal Sinks Men’s Soccer Against NYU

RIVERDALE, NY (10/4/22) – A Lone goal in the 84th minute proved to be the difference as the Kean University men’s soccer team dropped a non-conference contest to New York University, 1-0 on Tuesday evening.

Nathan Bennett scored the game-winner for the Violets who improved to 5-3-1 overall. Dillon Konzelmann made nine saves for the Cougars who fell to 4-5-3 overall.

After a scoreless first half, where a combined five shots were taken, NYU broke through with a goal in the 84th minute. The Violets peppered 12 shots in the second stanza, while holding Kean to just three.

In fact, the Cougars were held to just two shots on frame all evening.

Kelvin Gyamfi recorded two shots, while Daniel Nigro and Erick Chicas both tallied one piece.

NYU led on shots (16-4), shots on goal (10-2) and corner kicks (5-0).