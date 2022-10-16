Late Goal Sinks Hofstra Against #25 William & Mary
Hempstead, NY – In front of a packed Hofstra Field Hockey Stadium and on a beautiful fall Sunday afternoon, Hofstra dropped a tough 1-0 decision on a late fourth quarter goal against #25 William & Mary in Colonial Athletic Association play.
The Pride sees its record drop to 6-8 overall and 1-3 in the CAA, and the Tribe improves to 7-8 overall and 2-3 in the conference following today’s result.
With the score even at 0-0 Entering the final two minutes of regulation, William & Mary’s Aidan Rossman inserted the ball into the Hofstra shooting arc with a pass to Lauren Curran. Curran found a pocket of space inside the Hofstra defense and backhanded her shot into the back of the net to break the deadlock with 1:58 to go in the game.
Merlijn van der Vegt made five saves between the posts for the Pride in today’s contest. Their five saves move them into 10th for the most saves in a career at Hofstra.
The Tribe’s Maddie George picked up the win with one save on a Pilar Penaloza attempt on goal in the fourth quarter.
Hofstra closes out its CAA schedule with road games next Friday, October 21, against Drexel (9-5, 2-1 CAA) and on Sunday, October 23, against Delaware (5-10, 3-1 CAA).
NOTES:
-Prior to today’s game, Cami Larsson received the Jonel Boileau Memorial Character Award, named in Honor of Hofstra alum Jonel Boileau who passed away from cancer in 2018.
–Merlijn van der Vegt is three saves away from passing Carys Swan (290, 2014-17) for the ninth-most saves in a career at Hofstra.
-William & Mary held a 7-6 shot advantage over Hofstra. Cami Larsson led the Pride with three total shots.
-Hofstra moves to 7-17 all-time versus William & Mary after today’s game.