Late Goal Sinks Hofstra Against #25 William & Mary

Next Game: at Drexel 10/21/2022 | 4 PM October 21 (Fri) / 4 PM at Drexel

Hempstead, NY – In front of a packed Hofstra Field Hockey Stadium and on a beautiful fall Sunday afternoon, Hofstra dropped a tough 1-0 decision on a late fourth quarter goal against #25 William & Mary in Colonial Athletic Association play.

The Pride sees its record drop to 6-8 overall and 1-3 in the CAA, and the Tribe improves to 7-8 overall and 2-3 in the conference following today’s result.

With the score even at 0-0 Entering the final two minutes of regulation, William & Mary’s Aidan Rossman inserted the ball into the Hofstra shooting arc with a pass to Lauren Curran. Curran found a pocket of space inside the Hofstra defense and backhanded her shot into the back of the net to break the deadlock with 1:58 to go in the game.

Merlijn van der Vegt made five saves between the posts for the Pride in today’s contest. Their five saves move them into 10th for the most saves in a career at Hofstra.

The Tribe’s Maddie George picked up the win with one save on a Pilar Penaloza attempt on goal in the fourth quarter.

Hofstra closes out its CAA schedule with road games next Friday, October 21, against Drexel (9-5, 2-1 CAA) and on Sunday, October 23, against Delaware (5-10, 3-1 CAA).