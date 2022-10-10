Late goal sends Texas A&M past Ole Miss

Ole Miss soccer Coach Matt Mott and Mo O’Connor.

Despite a late spirited surge from Ole Miss to tie up Texas A&M within the match’s final minutes, the Rebels were unable to overcome a late goal from the Aggies, falling 2-1 from the Ole Miss Soccer Stadium Sunday afternoon.

Ole Miss (9-3-2) and Texas A&M (7-5-3) were even through the first 45 minutes of play with both teams playing conservatively with the Rebels shooting four times compared to the Aggies three.



Aubrey Mister was inches away from breaking the game open in the fourth minute, hitting the right woodwork. At the half, the teams were all even at 0-0.



The game started to tilt in the Aggies’ favor in the second half, as the Texas A&M offense took three shots and four corner kicks in the first 11 minutes of the half. A few minutes later, Texas A&M slipped a ball into the net and took a 1-0 lead. The Aggies continued to control possession as they outshot the Rebels 11-3 in the second half.



However, Ole Miss’ Lauren Montgomery drew a foul inside the opponent’s eighteen for a penalty kick opportunity. Mo O’Connor lined up for the penalty kick and let the ball rip for her sixth goal of the season in the 84th minute.



The tied score lasted less than two minutes, with the Aggies finding the net for the second time in the 87th minute. The Rebels were unable to respond in the three minutes still remaining.



In goal, Ashley Orkus totaled five saves to give her a total of 300 in her career and the Ole Miss career saves record.



The Rebels are back at Ole Miss Soccer Stadium Thursday night, taking on Mississippi State at 6 pm CT on the SEC Network +. Ole Miss is seeking to take back the Magnolia Cup for its first win over the Bulldogs since the 2019 SEC Tournament.