Late goal pushes SIU past Aces for second conference win of season – The Daily Egyptian

Southern Illinois (5-3-2, 2-1-1 MVC) rolled off their second conference win Sunday afternoon when they traveled to Evansville Indiana to take on the Aces (1-6-4, 0-3-2 MVC).

The Saluki offense was led by Seniors Emma Spotak and Christy Murauskis, who both tallied a goal each. Murauskis added one more shot, while Spotak tallied another shot on goal. Junior Sam Dodd led the team in shots with three, and junior McKinley Stiff earned an assist by helping Murauskis with her goal.

On defense, senior Maddy Alaluf was at goalie. She earned four total saves off five shots on goal, helping the Salukis keep the game within reach.

The Salukis quickly earned the lead in the 11th minute. After a foul by the Aces, SIU earned the perfect opportunity when Stiff found Murauskis in stride off a corner kick for a shot that found the back of the net.

The lead continued into the second half thanks to some great defense by the Saluki Defenders and a save by Maddy Alaluf. However, it wouldn’t take long for Evansville once the break ended as four separate shots by Evansville and two different corner kicks happened within the first three minutes back. The Aces tied the game up after their second corner kick set it up.

The score stayed 1-1 for a while up until the last stretch of the match. Spotak found her way through the Ace’s defense in the 88th minute to take the late lead for the Salukis, and it was just enough to get out of Indiana with the win.

The Salukis will go for their third conference win of the season on Thursday when they travel to Terre Haute to take on the Sycamores at 7 pm.

