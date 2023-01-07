Late Goal Pushes Kardinal Hockey Past Colony – Radio Kenai

Two, third-period goals pushed the Kenai Kardinal hockey team past the Colony Knights 2-1 on Thursday night in non-divisional hockey at the Kenai Multi-Purpose Facility.

Kenai 2 – Colony 1

The Kenai Kardinals out-shot Colony throughout the contest; however, Kenai failed to light the lamp until 5:33 into the third period; tying the contest at 1-1 after allowing a single power-play goal in the second period to the Knights. For the game, Kenai goalie Evyn Witt recorded 20 saves on 21 shots.

Trailing 1-0, Kenai’s Logan Mese scored to even the game at 1-1 on an assist from Logan Cialek. Kenai took the lead on an Avery Martin goal with ten minutes remaining in regulation. The Kardinals outshot Colony in both the first and second periods. Kenai managed only three shots on goal in the third period; two shots finding the back of the net.

The Division II Kardinals improve to 5-10-0 with the win over Division I Colony.

The Kardinals and Knights return to the ice on Friday at the Kenai Multi-Purpose Facility with a 7 pm drop of the puck.

Follow the Kardinals on ESPN 1140AM, 96.9FM and streaming live at radiokenai.com.

The Soldotna Stars will face off against the Knights on Saturday at the Soldotna Regional Sports Complex with a 5 pm game time.

SoHi vs Colony on ESPN 1140AM, 96.9FM and streaming live at radiokenai.com.