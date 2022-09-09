Late goal off deflection settles battle of top-5 teams, with No. 2 Troy edging No. 3 Berkley, 1-0—The Oakland Press

TROY — The Troy Colts edged out the Berkley Bears 1-0 in a key Oakland Activities Association Red battle Thursday night.

Both teams came in unbeaten in both the league and overall, Sporting a combined record of 17-0 on the season.

In the end, the expectedly tight game came down to a deflection. Jusuf Kercishta fired a ball from the midfield area that hit a defender at the top of the box and caromed into the goal with 5:25 remaining for the first and last goal of the game.

“An unfortunate bounce with five minutes left to go in the game to be the deciding factor is tough, but I thought my boys played really hard tonight. We did a good job keeping their key players in front of us the whole game. Hats off to Troy though. They’re a phenomenal team with amazing possession, and we hope to get a chance to play them again later in the year,” Bears head Coach Steve Wloszek said.

The Colts had the better possession and the better chances. At the time Troy finally scored, the Colts had been coming close for the last 15 minutes, forcing three tough saves from Berkley goalie Seth Davison. The Colts also generated eight set pieces in the Offensive end in the second half. Led by the play of Nick Worrell, John Palomino and Carter Cusmano, the Colts had controlled the ball in much of the first half as well.

But strong play from Davison, who finished with nine saves, and a well-organized defense anchored by co-captains Luke Winter and Henry Robertson gave Troy problems for much of the game, especially in the first half when the Colts really struggled to turn possession into quality shots.

“Give credit to Berkley. They had a really good plan, and they made it hard at the right times. But I give credit to my guys. We just kept plugging away and kept building through the midfield,” Colts head Coach Jim Stachura said. “The result, for us, is great. It’s exactly, what I think should have happened given the chances that we had and that we didn’t score. But the crazy deflections, that’s the crazy part of the game, and we’ll take that.”

Berkley’s offense was led by co-captain Andriy Bilous who turned in a high effort performance up top leading the line for the Bears’ counterattack. Berkley had more of the ball in the second half as the Bears pushed to get a goal. But Troy Defenders Kai Dowling, Zach Penoza, and Jack Hotts made it very hard for the Bears to find any kind of shooting lane.

With the win, Troy improves to 7-0 overall. At 2-0 in league play, the Colts are the last unbeaten, untied team in the highly competitive OAA Red. Troy hosts Holland West Ottawa on Saturday in a non-league match up before jumping back into league play on Tuesday with a home game against Stoney Creek.

“I’m super proud of my guys for the effort they gave,” Stachura said. “Hats off (to Berkley) — an OAA Red match up between two really good teams, and I’m happy we came out on top,” he added.

Berkley suffers its first loss of the season. The Bears’ record now stands at 11-1 overall and 2-1 in OAA Red. Berkley has a quick turn around for a non-league game against Edsel Ford on Friday before facing Oxford next Tuesday in another league contest.

“I thought we played super hard tonight and gave it our all. And one unlucky bounce can put it on the scoresheet as a loss, and really, I thought we played extremely well. I’m just excited to get back and bounce back from this game,” Robertson said.