Late Goal Not Enough as Women’s Soccer Falls 2-1 at Stockton

GALLOWAY, NJ — The New Jersey City University Women’s soccer team played a tight one-goal match on Saturday, Oct. 15, on the road against New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) opponent Stockton University. Despite a late goal, the Gothic Knights were unable to get past the Ospreys in the 2-1 loss.

NJCU (4-7-3, 1-5 NJAC) saw freshman goalkeeper Sophia Mannino (Burlington, NJ/Burlington Township) make six saves on the afternoon against Stockton (7-7-1, 2-3-1 NJAC). Additionally, the Gothic Knights attempted just one shot on goal, however freshman midfielder Nyrohah Alvarenga (North Bergen, NJ/High Tech) made the most of it by beating the keeper for the goal.

Trailing 2-0 late in the game, junior forward Shea Ramirez (Bogota, NJ/Immaculate Conception) brought the ball up the right side in the Ospreys’ zone. She sent a cross to the middle that was intercepted by the Stockton centerback. However, Alvarenga rushed the defender, stole the ball, turned and fired one off her left foot to beat the home keeper and make it 2-1.

WSOC | Check out Alvarenga’s team-leading seventh goal of the season, which came in the 71st minute for #NJCU Women’s soccer!#GothicKnights | #JerseyCitysTeam pic.twitter.com/AsMd20O2tn — NJCUGothicKnights (@NJCUAthletics) October 16, 2022

Alvarenga, with the score, now has 19 points on the season. She leads the Gothic Knights in total points and assists (5) and is tied for the team lead in goals (7). The rookie is tied for fifth in the NJAC in assists and tied for ninth in the conference in goals.

The Gothic Knights return to the pitch for their next home NJAC game on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 19, when Kean University comes to the Thomas M. Gerrity Athletic Complex for a 3:00 pm kickoff.