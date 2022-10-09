Late Goal Lifts Women’s Soccer To Dramatic Win At Charleston

Next Game: Hampton 10/13/2022 | 7:00 p.m October 13 (Thu) / 7:00 p.m Hampton

CHARLESTON, SC — Molly Mahoney scored the game-winning goal in the 84th minute and McKenna Dalfonso made a season-high five saves as the Elon Women’s soccer team capped its season-long four-match road swing with a gritty 2-1 win over Charleston on Sunday.

With the win, the Phoenix snapped its three-match losing streak and improved to 7-5-2 overall and 3-3 in CAA play. The Cougars fell to 8-6-1 overall and 2-3-1 against conference opponents.

“I’m so proud of the entire team,” said head coach Neil Payne . “We were scheduled a four-game CAA road swing, and our conference is extremely difficult. So, to finish this four-game stretch with a win is not only Massive in terms of the points but just in Validating how well we’ve played overall this season. The team had been disappointed leading into this game with our games against Delaware and UNCW. We felt like we needed a big response today, and we certainly got it.”

’84 | THAT’S HOW YOU RESPOND ???? Molly Mahoney answers Charleston’s goal with one of her own less than two minutes later, and the Phoenix leads 2-1 late!#PhoenixRising | #EUWS pic.twitter.com/Eufbxaol7W — Elon Women’s Soccer (@ElonWSoccer) October 9, 2022

THE RUNDOWN

Charleston registered the first legitimate scoring threat of the match in the 17th minute, when Grace Powell rose above the Elon defense and got her head on a corner kick in the box. Her shot, however, sailed high.

About 11 minutes later, Kennedy Jones came across a Bouncing ball in the box and fired a shot from about 10 yards out, but the Cougars goalkeeper, Savannah Barron, didn’t have to move to make the save. That shot proved to be Elon’s only one on goal in the first half.

In the 35th minute, Charleston sent a dangerous low cross into the box that sped past a pair of Phoenix defenders, but no Cougar was far enough forward to convert.

Charleston’s Mary Alexander needed just 23 seconds to notch the first shot of the second half, ripping one from about 25 yards out that sailed just above the goal.

About three minutes later, Jessica Carrieri Drew a foul on the outside edge of the box and Jones took advantage of the ensuing free kick, skipping the ball below the Charleston wall and into the lower left corner of the goal.

Dalfonso turned the Cougars away several times over the next 30-plus minutes, including on a Spectacular diving save in the 59th. Charleston, however, found the equalizer in the 81st when Lilly Smiley scored off a corner kick.

Not to be deterred, the Phoenix responded less than two minutes later with a goal of its own, as Becky Myers sent a looping ball into the box that Barron couldn’t get her hands on, and Mahoney put it away for the game-winner.

The Cougars tallied three more shots the rest of the way, but none were on frame.

NOTES

Elon improved to 11-10-2 all-time against Charleston. The Phoenix has won four straight matches against the Cougars, its longest winning streak in series history.

All of Mahoney’s four career goals — including her three this season — have been game-winners.

Myers’ assist on Mahoney’s game-winner extended her team lead to four and matched her career total entering this season.

Jones’ goal marked her second of the season and her first since the season opener against American on Aug. 18.

Dalfonso’s five saves were her most since posting six against Hofstra on Oct. 24, 2021.

Ally Madigan made her second career start, with the other coming on Senior Day against UNC Asheville on Sept. 4.

Charleston's 23 shots matched the most by any Elo opponent this season. NC State also had 23 on Sept. 1. Only six of the Cougars' shots were on goal.

Sitting at 3-3 in CAA play, the Phoenix is ​​tied for fifth in the conference with nine points.

UP NEXT

Elon will return to Rudd Field for its final two regular-season home matches, beginning Thursday against Hampton. Kickoff is slated for 7 pm

