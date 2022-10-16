Late Goal Lifts Soccer Into 2-2 At Akron

Next Game: at Buffalo 10/20/2022 | 7 p.m October 20 (Thu) / 7 pm at Buffalo

AKRON, Ohio – Maggie Bass scored from a corner kick in the final 30 seconds on Sunday as the Central Michigan soccer team played to a 2-2 draw with Mid-American Conference opponent Akron at the Zips’ FirstEnergy Field.

With three regular season games left on the schedule, CMU is 2-9-4, 1-4-3 MAC.

“We always talk about things like self-belief and self-confidence and things like that,” said CMU Coach Jeremy Groves , whose team is 1-1-2 in its last four starts. “I feel like our younger players, especially, are starting to grasp that.

“Our goals never really change in terms of what we’re trying to achieve, but I think overall with our players individually they’re starting to believe that they can perform at this level and with the amount of work they put in, they can Reap their rewards. That’s a good thing for our Younger players to see.”

Emma King scored in the fourth minute to give the Zips a 1-0 lead. Ella Hadley extended the lead to 2-0 with a goal in the 58thth minute.

The Chippewas picked up the pace in the final 30 minutes as Megan Logue put CMU on the board in the 66th minute, Assisted by Elizabeth Chlystun which led up to Basse’s game-tying shot in the final moments.

“At Halftime we made some tactical changes,” Groves said. “We changed formations in the first half because (Akron was) playing well and causing us some problems. So in the second half we changed it a little bit more and we also changed some personnel. Full credit to our team, we came out and responded, we were a little bit unlucky to give up the second goal on a deflection, but I thought Emma (Shingler) in the second half was really good.

“The really good thing was they took on board the Tactical changes that we made, they understood and executed it really well and in the end, I feel like we got what we deserved.”

The Zips outshot the Chippewas, 10-3, and finished with a 5-0 edge in corner kicks.

Shingler, a freshman, made seven saves in goal for CMU.

The Chippewas are scheduled to play at MAC-leading Buffalo on Thursday, Oct. 20 (7 p.m.). The Bulls are 11-1-3, 5-0-3 after playing to a scoreless tie at Bowling Green on Sunday. They are on an 11-game unbeaten streak.

“We’re still hoping that we can make the conference tournament,” Groves said. “I think it’s going to be difficult, and we’ve got to play catchup here, but we’ve got to show character and show that we can compete. The last three games are against the top three or four teams in the league, and that’s going to tell a lot of things about where we’re at and how we’ve developed.

“Every game that we play, I think we should be getting something out of the game, and now we, our younger players especially, are starting to believe that.”