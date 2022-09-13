Late goal lifts Shenendehowa over Niskayuna; BHBL wins – The Daily Gazette

HIGH SCHOOLS – Annika Schermerhown scored a fourth-quarter goal Assisted by Sydney Burns as Shenendehowa edged Niskayuna 1-0 in a Suburban Council field hockey game. Evelyn Noakes made one save for the Plainmen and Julia Cropsey made 16 stops for the Silver Warriors.

Lily Mastrella scored in the opening quarter on a Grace Kogut assist, and reigning state Class B champ Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake edged Shaker 1-0 for its third straight win to start the season. Katherine Jensen of Burnt Hills and Olivia Lovely of Shaker both finished with four saves.

Aubrey Ide sparked a three-goal second quarter with a pair of goals Assisted by Emma Landers and Olivia Allen, respectively, and Saratoga Springs knocked off Columbia 4-0. Allie Shamberger also scored in the Blue Streaks’ big second quarter Assisted by Charlotte Drabek, and Landers scored in the fourth Assisted by Viviana Nicastro.

Lily Durivage and Anna DeBoom scored for Guilderland in an overtime Shootout as the Dutchmen recorded a 1-0 win over Bethlehem.

Hoosick Falls raced to a 5-0, first-quarter lead and beat Emma Willard 7-0 in a Wasaren-Adirondack League game. Megan Marcoux scored three goals for the Panthers, and Emma McCart, Tatum Hickey, Kelly Ann Lohnes and Brooke Johnsen added single goals.

