Late goal lifts Pilgrim past East

By ALEX SPONSELLER

The Pilgrim boys soccer team topped visiting Cranston East 3-2 on Monday afternoon in a thrilling Division II matchup.

Pilgrim would get on the board twice in the first half to take a 2-0 lead into the break. Alex Rodrigues would net Pilgrim’s first goal on a pass from Je’Quan Joseph. Haiden Riess scored the team’s second goal, this time on a pass from Marques Moniz to double its lead.

However, the Bolts would come out strong in the second half and tie things up, getting goals from leading scorer Curtis Horace and another from midfielder Connor McDonough. Mike Lopez and Donovan Rodriguez earned assists for East.

The two teams were tied heading into extra time, but the Pats would see Moniz take a pass from Josh Escamilla and convert for a goal to win the game.

Pilgrim keeper Aidan Dumond finished with 10 saves in net while East’s David White recorded nine stops.

“We came out flat in the first half. You can’t take anything away from Pilgrim, they came out and played hard right from the get-go. At halftime, we really didn’t make any adjustments. We just told the kids that they were getting beat the ball too much, and Pilgrim was beating up to the ball,” said East Coach Richard Grenier.

Pilgrim improved to 3-2 with the win and remained in the playoff hunt early in the fall season. The team will hit the road to face Shea on Saturday at 1 pm and then host East Greenwich on Monday afternoon for a 4:45 pm showdown.