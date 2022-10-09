Late Goal Lifts Men’s Soccer To 1-1 Draw with St. John’s

Next Game: at Xavier 10/12/2022 | 6:00 P.M October 12 (Wed) / 6:00 PM at Xavier History

Omaha, Neb. — A goal in the 89th minute lifted the Creighton Men’s Soccer team to a 1-1 draw with St. John’s on Saturday, October 8.

Following Saturday’s action the Bluejays moved to 4-2-4 on the season and 1-1-2 in BIG EAST play, while St. John’s moved to 3-6-3 overall and 1-2-2 in conference play.

St. John’s scratched the scoreboard first as Elnar Lyle fielded a pass in stride just outside the penalty box. Lyle beat out raced a Bluejay defender to set up a one-on-one opportunity with the Creighton goalkeeper Paul Kruse . St. John’s won that battle as Lyle delivered his second goal of the season in the 38th minute of play (37:42).

The score remained 1-0 zero into the 89th minute (88:51) when Bluejay sophomore Giorgio Probo Drew a penalty in the upper right corner of the box for a PK. Facing the scoreboard junior Duncan McGuire put the penalty kick calmed his nerves and easily laced the ball into the back of the net to knot the match at 1-1.

The Bluejays closed the match with a 15-11 shot advantage, including a 9-3 edge in the second half. Creighton also held a 7-4 edge on corners.

Creighton Returns to action on Wednesday, Oct. 12 in a road match at Xavier. The contest is scheduled to begin at 6:00 pm (CT).