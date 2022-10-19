Late Goal Lifts Field Hockey Over Central Michigan

Next Game: Miami (Ohio) 10/23/2022 | 12 p.m B1G+ October 23 (Sun) / 12 pm Miami (Ohio)

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – Lifted by a late penalty corner goal from Isa van der Weij Michigan State field hockey topped Central Michigan, 3-2, at Cristy Freese Field Wednesday afternoon.

The Spartans move to 8-7 (1-6 B1G) overall on the season. Central Michigan drops to 2-14 (0-5 MAC).

Central Michigan broke open the scoring early in the first quarter with a goal from Kate Biglin. Despite a narrow 6-5 advantage in shots in the quarter, the Spartans were unable to score, giving the Chippewas a 1-0 lead to end the quarter.

Michigan State responded in the second quarter with an 18th-minute goal from Celina Riccardo , her second of the season. The Spartans took the lead in the 25th minute with an unassisted goal from Merel Hanssen , heading into Halftime with a 2-1 advantage. MSU dominated possession in the second quarter, recording a 6-2 shot advantage with four of those shots coming on goal.

The Chippewas tied the game back up in the 41st minute on a second goal from Biglin. The Spartans recorded seven shots during the quarter but were unable to retake the lead.

van der Weij gave the Spartans the 3-2 lead on a penalty corner goal in the 46th minute. Ellie Wheatley and Emma O’Neill added assists on the goal. The goal was van der Weij’s fifth of the season, while O’Neill’s assist was her first. Wheatley recorded her sixth assist of the season.

Hanssen led the team in shots with eight, recording seven on goal. Her second-quarter goal was her sixth goal of the season. Eight different Spartans recorded shots during the game, including Riccardo, Hanssen, van der Weij, and Wheatley, as well as Georgia Davies , Lulu Fulton , Hannah Jarvie and Ashley Harlock . Goalkeeper Monique Jardell made six saves in 60 minutes.

The Spartans held a 26-18 advantage in shots and an 8-4 advantage in penalty corners.

“It’s good to come away with a win against a feisty Central Michigan team,” said Spartan head Coach Helen Knull . “We did not play disciplined hockey today which Central Michigan capitalized on. We will reset and prepare to play Miami at home on Sunday.”

Michigan State Returns to Ralph Young Field to host Miami on Sunday, Oct. 23 at noon. The game will serve as the team’s senior day, where Spartan Seniors Jade Arundell, Monique Jardell, Isa van der Weij, Georgia Davies, Devin Reilly and Valerie Radvany will be recognized on-field before the game. The game will stream on B1G+.