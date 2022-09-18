Late Goal Lifts Cornell Past NU

Next Game: St. Bonaventure 9/21/2022 | 7:00 PM Sept. 21 (Wed) / 7:00 PM St. Bonaventure History

NIAGARA UNIVERSITY, NY – A late goal by Cornell lifted the Big Red past Niagara 2-1 Saturday night on Monteagle Ridge. The Purple Eagles fall to 1-5-1 overall and Cornell improves to 4-1-0.

Frist Half

• Niagara goalie Jamie Barry was busy through the first 15 minutes of action as Cornell took seven shots, five of which were stopped by the freshman from Dublin, Ireland.

• In the 20th minute, the Big Red would score the game’s first goal scored by

• Moments later Niagara’s Asher Barnes would even the score with his first goal of the season. The tally was assisted by Jordan Acevedo .

• Niagara put another solid chance on goal in the 27th minute but the attempt from Gabriel Mikina went high.

• The half would come to a close with the score tied at 1-1.

Second Half

• Niagara would take a corner in the 50th minute of play but Cornell would head it out.

• Following a Niagara yellow, Cornell would take a free kick from 10 yards outside the box, but Barry was there for the stop.

• A throw in by Emmanuel Obiefuna in the 59th minute broke the Cornell back line and Almeida nearly chased it down to give NU the lead.

• In the 73rd minute, Barry made another diving save, this time to his left off a shot from just outside the six-yard box.

• Niagara would take three consecutive Corners with 10 minutes to go, leading to an Incredible chance by Mikina that was slightly off target as it hit the side of the net.

• Kevin Payne put a header on target, followed by a shot by Cameron Roach that, but the Cornell goalie was there both times.

• The Big Red found the back of the net in the 86th minute for the game-winning goal.

• Alberto Sánchez Cervera rifled a shot in the 88th minute but the attempt was blocked by a Big Red defender.

Niagara Notes

• Niagara is now 0-1-1 all-time against Cornell.

• Barry made a career-high 10 saves.

• Barnes found the back of the net for the first time since the spring 2021 season when he scored twice at Canisius.

• Niagara took a total of 12 shots, three of which went on target.

• The Purple and White took six of the game’s 10 corners.

Up Next

• The Purple and White remain home to take on Little Three Rival St. Bonaventure on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The WNY rivalry will kick off